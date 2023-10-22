GENTI Festival brings double delight: Johnny Drille and The Cavemen to perform today

By Rita Okoye

As a way to compensate all attendees who couldn’t see The Cavemen perform on Day 1 of the Genti Festival, the organizers have announced a double feature performance today, October 22, 2023.

“We deeply apologize to all GENTI Festival goers for the inconvenience, discomfort, and dissatisfaction caused by the rain yesterday. While we cannot undo the past, we are committed to making today better,” the organizers stated.

Today, festival attendees are in for a treat as Johnny Drille and The Cavemen take the stage, ensuring a day filled with incredible music and entertainment. The combined show, “Johnny’s Room Live” and “The Cavemen,” will be an extraordinary musical experience.

All Day 1 ticket holders will have access to both shows, making this an exceptional opportunity for fans to enjoy the performances of two outstanding acts.

The GENTI Festival Team is enthusiastic about the day ahead and promises that “The show MUST go on!” They look forward to welcoming everyone to GENTI Festival today.