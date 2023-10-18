Gaza: UN urged to prevail on Israel to ceasefire

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, CCSO has prayed the United Nations to prevail on Israel to ceasefire.

The coalition which is made up of human rights activists drawn from the labor movements, trade associations, student union movements and other men of good conscience, condemned the ongoing genocidal attacks by the Israeli army against civilians in Gaza, among them women and children with number of casualties which continues to rise.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition at media briefing in Lagos, General Secretary of United Action for Democracy, omrade Adekunle Wiseman, said the UN should as a matter of urgency reclaim the peace process and take it away from the monopoly of the United States and European Union.

However, the group commended the Jewish society in the United States, US who thronged to the Whitehouse on Wednesday, 18th October, 2023 to protest the genocide by Israel in Gaza chanting ‘Stop Funding Genocide in My Name’

Wiseman said: “We demand affirmation of Nigeria’s commitment to the Two-States solution not just by rhetoric but by practical steps which put relations with Israel on hold until Palestinians attained their independence. We demand the expulsion of the Israeli Ambassador for his attempt at justifying the horrendous atrocities of his home government. Nigeria must not be a haven for terrorists.

“We urge Nigerians to keep all eyes on this event and be prepared to go the long haul especially with the declare that the death of over 500 Palestinians in a single Israeli strike at the Al-Ahli Arab hospital south of Gaza on Tuesday, 17th October, 2023 is a case of crimes against humanity that the International Criminal Court, ICC must investigate and hold Israel accountable.

“It was the Israeli Army that asked Palestinians in Gaza to flee to a safe corridor. It is therefore reprehensible for Israel to carpet-bomb the same place it chose as a safe haven for people fleeing its destruction in one part of Gaza. The bombing clearly attest to deliberate and well coordinated crime against humanity.

“The attempt by the duo of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and US President, Joe Biden to exonerate Israel of the bombing in hospital is shameful and condemnable. The argument that the bombing at the hospital was due to self-explosion is deceptive and a conspiracy in genocidal mission.

“The situation in Gaza runs contrary to the spirit that of Geneva Convention which prohibits ‘reprisal attacks against the wounded, the sick and the shipwrecked, medical personnel and services, prisoners of war, among others’. Israeli’ contempt for rule of engagement in violation of criminal enterprise which has no regard for any law, local or international has once again been re-enacted.

The attack by Hamas freedom fighters on the 7th of October, 2023 was in response to over 70 years of Palestinians being treated like animals by both the Israeli government and the settlers it imported from Europe.