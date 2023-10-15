Gavi scores only goal as Spain, Scotland qualify for Euro 2024

Spain booked their place at Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win over Norway on Sunday, also enabling Scotland to qualify from Group A.

Young midfielder Gavi fired home early in the second half to help the 2008 and 2012 European championship winners progress to the tournament in Germany next summer, with two games to spare.

Norway, who last appeared at a major tournament in Euro 2000, and their star striker Erling Haaland can now only potentially qualify through play-offs, but need to hold onto third and hope Serbia qualify from Group G to be eligible.

Spain barely allowed Haaland a sniff all night long on a frustrating night for Norway, who sit five points behind their opponents and Scotland, joint top, with only one match remaining.

“From front to back we were really compact, we practically didn’t let (Haaland) receive a single ball comfortably,” Spain defender Dani Carvajal told TVE.

“They barely created any chances against us, we’re going home happy with a ticket for the Euros.”

Gavi was made to wait for several minutes before finding out whether his goal counted or not, as VAR analysed it slowly.

“I think today we were very good and in the end it bore fruit,” said Gavi.

“(They were checking the goal) I think for (Alvaro) Morata being offside, I don’t know if he was, but in the end they gave it and I’m happy for that.”