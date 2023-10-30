Garnishee Orders: Benue Govt appeals to pensioners to withdraw court cases

In its bid to stop the series of garnishee orders against the state government, Gov. Hyacinth Alia, has appealed to pensioners to withdraw all cases filed against it in court.

Some of the pensioners, who had sought relief from the court against the government over arrears of gratuities and pensions, were given consent judgment and subsequent garnishee orders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a garnishee order is a judicial proceeding, in which a creditor asks the court to order a third party to turn over to the creditor any of the debtor’s property in possession of that third party.

Alia appealed on Monday in Makurdi, during a stakeholders meeting between the government and the pensioners.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Mr Fidelis Mnyim, at the meeting.

Alia, recalled that the arrears of pension allowances and gratuities of the state and local government pensioners, amounting to N163.7 billion, which was inherited from the previous administration, would be gradually settled.

He, however, reminded the pensioners that he had been faithful to his campaign promises to them, by paying their allowances monthly, adding that those who had retired after he assumed office had been paid their entitlements.

“This meeting is at the instance of the governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, to see how the government can alleviate the plight of pensioners in the state.

“All the calls to withdraw cases from court are not threats, but an appeal to allow the governor to concentrate on regular payment of pension allowances and gratuities.

“As at the time the governor assumed office, the state pensioners were being owed 42 months, and the local government retirees, 96 months, all amounting to N163.7 billion,” Mnyim said.

The Commissioner therefore, appealed to the pensioners to withdraw their cases and allow the governor concentrate on serving them better.

Speaking at the meeting, the state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Mr Michael Vembe appreciated the governor for keeping to his campaign promises by paying pensions allowances promptly.

Vembe, however, urged Alia to implement the consequential adjustment harmonisation, and give the pensioners palliatives.

He also requested the governor to give free treatment to pensioners at the primary health centers across the state, lamenting that most of the pensioners still earned N2,000 monthly and could not afford hospital bills.

Also speaking on behalf of retired permanent secretaries, Hyacinth Ikyagba accused the immediate past administration for not prioritising the welfare of pensioners, blaming it for some of the cases in court.