Ganduje laments disunity in S’East, queries how 4 parties control region

.S’East has fallen, says Akpabio

Omeiza Ajayi

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday lamented the lack of unity in the South East, querying how four political parties could be in control of a geopolitical zone which has just five states.

Ganduje who spoke when he received Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Anambra South Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah who defected from the Young Progressives Party YPP to the APC, said with the federal lawmaker now on board, APC would increase its hold of two states in the zone to more.

He said; “This is the biggest fish I have caught. Marginalization is a controversial issue. Let us see what is happening in the South East with five states. Three states are controlled by different political parties. We have PDP, Labour Party, APGA and remaining two APC. Now, a geopolitical zone with five states controlled by four political parties. Is this a sense of unity? Is this a sense of collective decision in order to participate in national politics? No.

“Now we have started seeing the answer. We will start revolution. Already we have two states in the South East and with this timbre and calibre, juggernaut, I think we have found the answer. Answer in liberating the South East geopolitical zone. We thank you for coming. I describe him as a swing politician because wherever he is, that party wins and we are expecting this swing will swing through out the South East especially to the other three states that don’t belong to APC”.

On his part, Ubah said the Igbo are grateful to President Bola Tinubu for developing Lagos state and making it for commerce to thrive

“I want to be sincere, it has always been difficult for the Igbo people to key into the national party because of our sentiments and emotions. But, since our president has emerged and I put that challenge to each Igbo man today in Nigeria, 70% – 80% of them derive their wealth from the legacy that the president has left in Lagos. Our president is the politician that understands how it pains and how to console everybody. He has that capacity. One of the important things for me to tell our people is the appointment of Engr. Dave Umahi as the Minister of Works for the very first time, irrespective of our very low turnout of votes to him.

“Our president is rewarding those who didn’t vote for him. For that it will be very difficult for any man with conscience not to look in the direction of the centre party and for that, I, my family and my constituency, I consulted widely. I don’t see anyone who will come against my coming into the APC”.

Earlier, Akpabio said he was at the party secretariat to introduce the new entrant into the APC, a development he said has led to the fall of the South East to the APC.

“Our visit today is to inform you that we have increased in our number in the Nigerian Senate. This time around, we are bringing a political timbre in the Senate to you. It was very difficult to convince him to join the train.

Here is the man who survived the tsunami in the South East when Labour Party was deceiving Nigerians.

“He is not just coming with YPP alone, he is also coming with the timbre and calibre of the old party that used to be in charge of Nigeria, one of them is a former Senate President. Like they used to say during the civil war that the South East has fallen; South East has fallen and is fallen into APC. So the man that comes will be the torch to lead the South East into the national politics of Nigeria. It is my privilege to hand him over to you sir”, he stated.