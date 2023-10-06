Furex launches App to revolutionise Crypto, digital assets trading

By Moses Nosike

Considering the role of technology in a modern-day business competitiveness, Furex has launched innovative trading App to revolutionise crypto and digital assets trading. The launch which took place in Lagos, marked a pivotal moment in the digital finance industry. With a focus on seamless crypto and other digital assets transactions, multi-currency support, and enhanced security, Furex has set a new standard for enthusiasts.

Centre is CEO, Furex, Fure Eviosekwofa and other members of the Furex group during the launching of innovative App to revolutionise Crypto, digital assets trading in Lagos.

At the heart of this event were key members of the Furex team with each sharing insights and vision for the future of crypto trading.

Furex Founder and CEO, Fure Eviosekwofa, Marketing Manager, Alfred Jarikre and Product Manager, Damilola Olatoye played instrumental roles in presenting the groundbreaking innovations.

In his opening statement, Founder and CEO of Furex Technologies, Fure Eviosekwofa, emphasized the significance of this launch, saying that the Furex App represents the culmination of our vision for a more accessible and efficient crypto and digital assets trading experience. “It’s a step towards financial freedom for all.”

In addition, Head of Marketing, Furex, Alfred Jarikre, said, “This event is not just about launching an app; it’s about launching a movement. Furex is committed to building a diverse and dynamic crypto community, and our brand ambassadors are a testament to that commitment.”

Product Manager, Furex, Damilola Olatoye shared insights into the app’s features, saying, “The Furex App is designed to simplify crypto trading. It eliminates the need for users to wait for suitable buyers and sellers and automates the trading process, making it accessible to users of all levels.”

The event provided a first look at the Furex App’s user-friendly interface, innovative features, and the unveiling of four influential brand ambassadors from the entertainment and lifestyle space including Ola of Lagos, Isokoboy, Classy Jesters and Anthon Umeh. These ambassadors will play a vital role in promoting financial empowerment through the Furex platform