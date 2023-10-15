Funmi Awelewa celebrates birthday with directorial Debut in “A Wish”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Delectable Nollywood actress, Funmi Awelewa who is also popularly called “Morili Omo Ibadan” for her comical roles lit up the social media space with her birthday photo shoot and also upped her game by stepping up from acting to directing. In a statement released by the talented actress, Funmi Awelewa has made her debut as a director in a new short movie, “A Wish”, which is a true life story.

The movie was shot on location in Ibadan by her production company, Faab Entertainment. It was filmed at the actual places where she grew up and had her childhood.

According to the actress, “it’s really an awesome experience, though very tasking for me to direct this movie because it’s a true life story, and it is the story of my life. It is one story very dear to my heart, hence my resolve to take the risk and direct it myself and I thank God it turns out just the way I wanted it. It’s a very wonderful production in all ramifications.”

The plot of the movie is based on her life experience. How she left home to pursue her acting career and unbeknownst to her, her mother was suffering from eye problems that eventually led to her blindness.

Speaking on the movie, Awelewa stated that, “We often neglect our loved ones, especially parents in our quests for better life, and many times they have things and issues, especially health-wise, they go through but don’t have the opportunity to discuss it with their children since they rarely see them one on one.

“I want to use this movie to correct that misdeed. No matter how busy we are, we should always create time for our parents, check on them, talk to them and always advise and assist them to check their health status as often as possible”.

The movie started screening via her YouTube channel, FaabTV on Thursday 12 October, 2023 which also happened to be the day the actress celebrated her 35th birthday.

Funmi Awelewa was introduced into Nollywood by Sola Kosoko in 2013. She made her acting debut the same year when she appeared in the film “Wosi Kenke”. She later got under the mentorship of veteran Nollywood actor, writer, and director Antar Laniyan.

She is also a philanthropist and the founder of Funmi Awelewa Foundation, which is a non-governmental foundation that caters for the visually impaired. She is also an entrepreneur. She is the creator of Glow Envy beauty and skincare products.

She has her own production company, FAAB Entertainment and her production credits include: Aromimawe, Omo Ibadan, Natasha, Gbakoje, Ebudola, Morili Bilisi and Ewon Ife.

Funmi Awelewa, before delving into acting in 2013, while being an undergraduate at the University of Ibadan was also into fashion designing. The actress mulls a comeback with her fashion brand, FashionENVY.

She enjoys great followership and has a huge fan base across various social media platforms. She is a social media influencer. The actress has an extensive following on Instagram. Presently she has close to 3 million followers on Instagram. She is also famous on TikTok, with over 600 thousand followers