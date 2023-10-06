Funding may be nemesis of journalism – Media experts

By Elizabeth Osayande

Panelists at the maiden Pan Atlantic University, PAU, media roundtable, have stated that truth remained the currency of journalism. This is as they added that funding was one of the crucial elements to make the profession thrive or fall, especially in the era of digitalization.

The panelists included: Adesua Onyenekwe, Rufia Oseni, Joseph Edgar, David Hundeyin, and Brown, Kenneth Igbomor, share their insights on the following themes: ethics of journalism, funding, training, and legal perimeter, among others.

Speaking on the above theme, Mrs. Onyenekwe noted that every one that sought to practice journalism must first of all get the prerequisite training.

“Journalism is about writing, and you have to get a certificate to practice it. Again, the profession is also about getting people to understand things.” the media personality affirmed.

On his part, Hundeyin who shared his experience as an investigative journalist, noted that public interest should always be at the core of one’s reporting, irrespective of whose ox is gored.

“For every report, public interest should outweigh other interests. Journalism is to create positive social impacts. It is about comforting the afflicted.”

Speaking also on the effect of misinformation, he reiterated that: “The impacts of misinformation is disastrous. It can cause war.”

On his part, Igbomor who spoke more about the audience, said that: “Understanding and finding your audience are crucial in the practice of journalism.”

The panelists who all agreed that building credibility and maintaining trust were the hallmarks of journalism added that funding and he who pays the piper were some of the challenges that may limit the good of the profession.

Laying credence to the above, Edgar explained that: “The buildblockocks for credibility is funding. With it integrity and credibility can come in. Once, you get funding right, you can control your narratives.”

Speaking earlier on the rationale for hosting the media roundtable tagged: “Navigating Media and Trust in the Digital Era,” which was moderated by Onyinyechi Ekumankama and Titilayo Oyinsan, the Vice Chancellor of PAU, Professor Enase Ekenedo, noted that the roundtable was aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of challenges and opportunities in the media space especially in the era of misinformation.

Her words: “The event is aimed at featuring a highly interactive panel discussion aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities surrounding media freedom, disinformation, misinformation, and trust.

“The PAU Media Roundtable is an esteemed event centered on “Media, Governance, and Society.” The objective of this event is to bring together leaders and managers in media journalism, TV production, and other media-related roles to engage in insightful discussions, share experiences, and explore strategies for empowering an informed society.”

