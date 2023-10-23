Fuel Subsidy removal would enhance prosperous Nigeria —Tinubu insists

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the ongoing excruciating pains occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidies would encourage alternative energy sources, infrastructure and public services that would enhance prosperous Nigeria.

He therefore enjoined all and sundry to see the accompanied pains as short-term and look out for their potential long-term benefits.

Speaking on Monday at the grand finale of the ongoing three-day combined convocation ceremonies of the 37th and 38th academic sessions of the University of Ilorin, the President admitted that Nigerians are enmeshed in economic pains as a result of the oil subsidy removal.

Represented by the Minister for state education, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, Tinubu said: “While the short-term gains are expected with attendant pains, please look forward to the potential long-term benefits.

“The removal of subsidies can pave the way for investments in alternative energy sources, infrastructure, and public services that will contribute to a stronger and prosperous Nigeria,” he stated.

He urged: “During this transition, let us remain united as a nation, supporting one another and working collectively towards finding solutions,” warning: It’s a challenging journey but by embracing innovation and conserving energy, we can navigate through these difficulties and emerge stronger as a nation.

“Remember, change often comes with its share of hardships, but it is through resilience and cooperation that we can shape a better future for ourselves and generations to come,” Tinubu enjoined.

He however commended the Unilorin management for its many academic laurels and contributions to the growth and development of the country at large, noting in particular the outstanding features of its researchers in assisting various governments even beyond the country.

According to him, researchers in the institution have distinguished themselves in research and innovation through listed discoveries that have been gazetted for common uses.

He said: “The Unilorin has distinguished itself through groundbreaking discoveries that address critical challenges facing our nation and the global community.

“From advancements in sustainable agriculture to groundbreaking developments in healthcare technology, the contributions of this institution are driving progress and transformation in various fields. For example, the contributions of researchers in this university are appreciated in the fight against Malaria in Africa, novel treatment of cancer of the eye and innovations in training for farmers to improve farm yields,” he noted.

He however declared his support for the school in winning financial prizes, noting: “I am also pleased to associate with the University on the winning of $1.5m grant from AspenTech Inc. USA to develop state-of-the-art facilities required for effective teaching and research activities in Geosciences and its applications.”

Tinubu also charged the graduates to be good ambassadors of their parents, the school and the nation in their endeavours, urging them to always go for gold in their strives.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Wahab Olasupo Egbewole charged the graduands to always think beyond the box as lamentations over the poor economy and environmental reality may not solve their problems but self-help, efforts and initiative which he described as best help.

“As today’s graduates and professionals, lamentations and complaints will not solve any problem and the state of the country is our collective making. The right attitude as a problem-solver is to seek and discover opportunities in challenges, the opportunities that make many foreigners like the Chinese, the Lebanese and the Indians thrive in Nigeria.

“You should understand that productivity makes you free while activity makes you busy. Be productive, and don’t worry about things that you cannot change.

“Set your goals, identify your boundaries, maintain your focus, do your best and trust that everything will be fine,” he admonished.