Fuel subsidy: Afe Babalola increases staff salaries by 35%

Chief Afe Babalola(SAN)

…as traditional rulers, members of staff storm founder’s office

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, one of Nigeria’s leading higher institutions, has implemented a gross salary increment for its staff by 35%.

The decision comes in response to the prevailing economic challenges brought about by the removal of fuel subsidies.

Speaking with Journalists in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, said that the gross salary increment, is in line with the federal government’s newly approved consolidated University Salary Structure.

Babalola said that the welfare of his Staff members is paramount, hence his implementation of the salary structure.

The Legal luminary added that the payment of the 35% increase has commenced, while the federal government is still in negotiations with the Organised Labour.

He highlighted those captured under the salary structure to include: all workers in the Institution both academic and non-academic staff, Multisystem Hospital workers, Industrial Park workers, ABUAD Int’l School workers, among others.

In his words, “The wellbeing of my Teachers is paramount, the country is going through alot of hardship and I know what they are facing. The money they spent on transport alone has gone high, likewise in the market.

“I believe I should be able to keep my staff against JA-PA Syndrome and I want them to stay. So, whether the Government increase the minimum wage as promised or not, I have done so for my workers.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Traditional Rulers in Ekiti State, led by the Ewi of Ado-ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi, visited the Institution and commended the founder on his giant strides in the socio-political and educational development in Ekiti State and the country.

They also hailed his contribution towards the development of Agriculture, Health, Sports and Law, adding that the increment will enable workers to perform their duties with ease without getting distracted by the hardships of the country.

The Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, also expressed her profound gratitude to the Founder, with a promise that members of the management will not fail him.

The Staff in their numbers also stormed the office of the founder, to express their heartfelt appreciation to the Legal Icon for keeping them abreast and relieving them of their worries posed by the subsidy removal.