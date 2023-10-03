Fubara hails Tribunal victory, urges Rivers people to be patient with his administration

Gov. Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has described the verdict of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja which, Monday, dismissed the petitions by the Labour Party Candidate, Beatrice Itubo, and Accord Party, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, as an affirmation of the trust the people of the state has on him.

Fubara spoke at a brief thanksgiving service at the Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Government House, Port Harcourt, Monday night, according to a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media, Boniface Onyedi.

The Governor restated his commitment to the people of the state, stressing that he would not disappoint their expectations from his administration.

He explained that the place of God in his administration would not be compromised, adding that the gathered was to thank Him for His unceasing direction and guidance.

Fubara said God who made his emergence as governor possible at the polls has again ensured his victory’s affirmation at the tribunal.

Fubara particularly thanked the immediate past governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his immense support to his governorship bid and following through the stages of the legal contest.

The governor, who solicited for more support also enjoined Rivers people to be patient with his administration as it delivers good governance that would make their lives better.

However, the Chaplain of the Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Government House, Port Harcourt, Rev. Barasin Ogan, in his sermon said it is good to give God thanks.

Rev Ogan declared that the hand of God is upon Governor Fubara and would strengthen him to work in mercy and to deliver justice without bias, and showing mercy without ceasing.