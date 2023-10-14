FRSC plans to reduce road crashes by 5 per cent in Nigeria – Biu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is working toward reducing road crashes and injuries by 5 per cent, the Corps Marshall, Mr Dauda Biu, said on Saturday in Makurdi.

Biu disclosed this while declaring open the 2023 Special Marshals Sectoral Workshop jointly organised by FRSC Sector Command and Special Marshals RS 4.2 in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop, which was for road safety practitioners and other stakeholders, had the theme: “Volunteerism in Road Safety Management: Limits and Possibilities”.

Biu, who was represented by Corps Commander, Special Marshals and External Relations, Mrs Comfort Asom, said FRSC had become a “beacon in road safety administration in West Africa and beyond”.

He said the workshop was one of the ways of ensuring that FRSC 2023 Corporate Strategic Goal in Enhancing Road Safety Partnership for Innovative Intervention and Accomplishing 5% Reduction in Road Traffic Crashes and Injuries was a shared responsibility.

“I am indeed deeply moved and pleased to see the spirit, the motivation, the 2023 determination and enthusiasm of the Special Marshals of this command in this mission of reducing road traffic crashes in Nigeria.

“Today, the corps is seen as a beacon in road safety administration in West Africa and beyond.

“The corps boasts great strides over the years in saving the lives of the nation’s productive workforce within the age bracket of 18 to 45 years old, who are mostly affected in the event of road traffic crash.

“The present administration of the corps will ensure complete realisation of 5% reduction of road traffic deaths and injuries with the aid of improving capacity for data collection, analysis and management to enhance road safety policy formulation,” he said

He said that the corps, in a bid to boost its efforts in achieving its statutory mandate, established a volunteer arm as Special Marshals.

“These are men and women of proven integrity with legitimate and veritable source of livelihood in the society who are interested in serving humanity without any remuneration attached.

“Volunteerism is about having a selfless, nationalistic and contributory mind-set as it has no economic undertone,” he said.

Biu urged participants at the workshop to exhibit the highest level of discipline and courtesy for effective eradication of road traffic crashes by putting in place checks on the highways.

He explained that the checks were to ensure best practices of road safety management and administration.

In his remarks, National Coordinator, Special Marshals, FRSC, Mr John Ugbebor said that their vision was to reduce road traffic crashes and create safe motoring environment.

Ugbebor, who was represented by the Zonal Coordinator, Mr Abubakar Adamu, described volunteerism as “a way of life; service to communities around us and to ourselves”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Benue Sector Commander, RS4.2, Corps Commander Steve Ayodele, said the 2023 sectoral workshop was a unique one.

“During the workshop, honourary membership of Special Marshals will be granted to Prof. James Ayatse, the Tor Tiv, and the Vice Chancellor, Benue State University, Makurdi, Prof Tor Iorapuu,” he disclosed.

Ayodele, who was represented by Deputy Corps Commander, Clement Chwang, urged them to put their intellectual knowledge to bear on the activities of Special Marshals in the state.

Responding on behalf of those honoured, Iorapuu said that it was an opportunity to serve humanity, adding that he had lived his life serving people in different sectors of life.