From Lagos to London: A review of Delly’s amazing musical journey

Making music has always been Delly Black’s dream. Not that he didn’t have options or has not ventured outside of music, but like they say, the first love always holds strong and truest.

Delly Black says: “The funny thing is that I do other things besides music. Stuff like fashion design, acting and video editing. If I wasn’t doing any of those, I’d probably still end up in my father’s real estate company.

“But for as long as I can remember, I have always dreamt of being a performer like Usher, 2face Idibia, and the greatest of all time, Michael Jackson.”

Born Somkenechi Aniagolu in Lagos, Nigeria, he is from the Igbo, one of Nigeria’s largest tribes, famed for their entrepreneurial spirit. Little wonder the singer is a thoroughbred businessman with different ventures.

Growing up in a family of singers, it wasn’t surprising to see him pick up a love for music with strong influence from his immediate family members, as well as the growing rise of Fela’s afrobeat at the time.

“I come from a family of singers. It is only natural to become passionate about something you have been exposed to at an early age. Nigerian artists like Fela, later 2face, Dbanj, and Wande Coal were all huge inspirations whose works formed a better part of how I see music,” he reiterates.

He recently finished his education with an MA in Media and Communications and looks forward to applying this as an advantage in an industry that relies heavily on media, PR, and being able to put yourself in the right places.

According to him, “Not a lot of Nigerian musicians are associated with academics. Brilliant guys they all are, but not many have the opportunity to be in this position.

“Back then, it was a novelty, with guys like Naeto C standing out. It is something I am truly grateful for, as I hope to apply my knowledge of the arts to better push my career and fast-track my growth into something the fans can relate to.

“So far, I have had considerable success, but with a focus on my education, I have had to take it slow. Now, I can fully focus and hope to do music that would excite the fans, connect with people, and bless lives.”

Despite starting his early education in Lagos, his life took a dramatic turn after completing high school. He had to relocate to the UK, where he furthered his education at the prestigious Bournemouth University.

Adjusting to his new environment, even if traveling overseas wasn’t new, was not an easy task for the young Nigerian.

“It could be hard at times to deal with it. One moment you’re used to the Nigerian way of life; the next, you’re trying to balance being a Nigerian diaspora student with a foreign culture and assimilating all that is around you.

“Cultural shock is a real thing! I had the upper hand, though. I was used to traveling, so it wasn’t all that bad. Although you realize it in some way, there are tiny little differences you take for granted.

“The music is different. The weather is different. The culture is different, and all of these slowly slip into you and reflect in your mind, which in turn affects your music,” Delly Black mused.

He has come a long way since his first single, “Very Good Day”. Released in 2016 with the song getting good radio play, he has since graced events and stages, most recently with Dr. Dolor at the London Afro Piano Fest in 2023.

After graduating from Bournemouth University, he has since settled in London, where he hopes to fully focus on his music alongside his fashion and video editing ventures.

As he says, one of his unique features is being able to switch his singing technique between genres to reflect mood, stance, and style.

Bela…

Perhaps reinforcing the rich influence he has had with diverse cultures, musical tastes, and lifestyles spanning continents and years of traveling and mixing with both the African and the Western worlds.

This is no better experienced than in his recent single – BELA. In the words of Delly Black, “Bela is an afro-beat song dedicated to every woman who believes she’s strong, bold, beautiful, and elegant.

“People think the song is about a particular girl. Not quite. It is an acronym for letters to celebrate my African sisters. It simply means Beautiful-Elegant, Loyal and Adventurous.

“I made this song to show a side of me that I had yet to fully explore. It is a soft, soothing song with a groovy feel that combines RnB and the traditional Afrobeat laced with guitar strings.

“To me, it is a powerful song from deep within me. Like an attempt to build a bond with my listeners,” Delly Black reminisced.

After a brief hiatus to focus on his education, Delly is back on the scene and promises to pick up from where he left off with “BELA,” setting the tone for a grand entrance into a very competitive industry.

“The industry is tough out there. I’ve been around for a while to know this. But there’s something I tell myself: with consistency, keeping a good relationship, and knowing how to stay afloat will keep you up there.

“It is what I’ve learnt from the old guys, and even new school legends like Wizkid, Davido and most recently Burna Boy,” he assures.

Armed with his fresh experience, his burning desire to do music, a supporting cast, and a long line of family singers, Delly Black is ready to make the world his oyster. He is among the many talented young Nigerian musicians pushing the Afrobeat narrative to give African music a positive look and global appreciation. It is his journey. From Lagos to London.

“And ‘BELA’ is available on all platforms,” he concludes.