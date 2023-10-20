From Engineering to Art: Rise of Matthew Eguavoen in international scene

Matthew Eguavoen breathes and live art. His works are featured in collections across West Africa, USA, Europe, and North America.

Matthew currently works from his studio in Lagos, Nigeria, and his next Solo Exhibition is coming up next year, 2024. However, he started of s a trained engineer. So did the world get to know him as an artist?

Matthew Imutiyan Eguavoen was born 1988 in Lagos, Nigeria, to Mr. Monday Eguavoen and late Mrs. Kafayatu Eguavoen. He has three sisters and a brother; Ayisatu Maris Eguavoen, Fatimo Eguavoen, Valentina Eguavoen and Ibrahim Iziegbe Eguavoen respectively.

Matthew is currently married to Mrs. Lilian Likukwen Eguavoen and they both have a son together named, Zion Osatoawen Eguavoen

Growing up, Matthew attended Mothers Joy Primary school in Ogun state, from 1994 – 1999. His secondary school was in Army Day Secondary School located in Edo state, from 2005 -2007, he then went on to acquire his B.Eng in Civil Engineering from the University Of Port Harcourt, River state, from 2008 – 2014.

In his final year in the University of Port Harcourt, 2013, Matthew Imuetiyan Eguavoen started practicing art on his own, drawing portraits of friends and celebrities with pencils and Charcoal, even though he wasn’t any good, he kept on practicing. In 2018, after much development in his art, he decided to venture into painting, using the Acrylic and Oil medium.

In 2021, Matthew decided to become a full time artist and in same year he had his first Group Exhibition with Mitochondria Gallery, Houston Texas, where he had a sold-out show, he then went ahead to take part in several other group shows and Art Fairs.

Matthew had his first Solo Exhibition in Paris, 2022 with Afikaris Gallery, the show which sold out before it opened, with a line of collectors in waiting list. He then went on to have his second Solo Show in same year with PM/AM Gallery, London.

One of his paintings titled “Iyaniwura (Mother is as precious as Gold, 2022)” from his first solo exhibition, featured at the Kunsthalle Krems Museum in Austria as part of a group Museum show in 2022, also in that show was participating renowned artist, Amoako Boafo.

He was part of a second Museum group show at the KUNSTHAL KADE MUSEUM, Netherlands in 2023, titled, Africa Supernova as part of works acquired by the Schulting Art Collection, a Painting titled “Odion, 2021”.