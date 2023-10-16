French footballer asked to explain laugh during minute’s silence

France international Jean-Clair Todibo has been requested by the French football federation (FFF) to explain why he laughed during a minute’s silence before last week’s Euro 2024 qualifier.

Cameras caught the 23-year-old Nice defender laughing during the tribute to the victims of the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The minute’s silence, which took before France’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday, also paid tribute to a teacher killed last week in the northern French city of Arras in what the government called an Islamist terror attack.

On Monday, the FFF’s national ethics council sent a letter to Todibo to ask him to explain himself, its president Patrick Anton told AFP.

Todibo is in the France team squad for Tuesday’s friendly match against Scotland in Lille.