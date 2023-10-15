Foundation provides educational support to over 200 indigent pupils in FCT 

By Dickson Omobola

An Abuja-based non-profit organisation, Protect The Child Foundation (PTCF), has provided educational support to over 200 pupils from underprivileged families within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The non-governmental organisation intervened in the payment of school charges, and distribution of notebooks, textbooks, school bags, and school sandals, among others, between October 4 and 6, in different communities within the FCT as a way of enhancing the educational standards of pupils in low households.

PTCF, in a statement by its Executive Director, Elizabeth Achimugu, said the gesture was to help improve school enrollments in the country and ensure that the pupils have the right tools needed to excel academically.

Achimugu said it is part of the PTCF annual Back to School Programme for the 2023/2024 academic session tagged: Combating illiteracy in Nigeria, one child at a time.

She said: “It was aimed at supporting children from low-income families with the provision of basic education needs and scholarship opportunities. This year, the organisation took the programme to two Area Councils in Abuja; Bwari and Abuja Municipal with beneficiaries drawn from L.E.A Primary School Mpape, L.E.A Primary School Nyanya II and L.E.A Primary School Angwan Hakimi, Orozo all in satellite villages with little government presence within the FCT.

“Education, even though necessary, is still a challenge for many families struggling to make ends meet, the burden of educational expenses and the untold hardship of these families fueled by increased rate of unemployment and recent harsh economic realities in the country pose a threat to the dreams of many children from poor backgrounds.

“It is in recognition of these stark realities that PTCF, despite limited funding took a bold step towards converting these challenges into opportunities. By paying school charges and providing necessary school supplies for pupils, the foundation not only lightened the financial load but also revived hope among these families.”

She noted that the affected school management, beneficiaries, and their parents received with smiles, gratitude, and a sense of huge relief visible on their faces the humanitarian gestures and timely intervention of the organisation.

Some of the parents, who coincidentally were at the school premises at the time of distribution of notebooks and school wear, expressed their profound gratitude through tear-filled eyes and ‘thank you very much’ for giving our children the materials.

Thereafter, some of the pupils eagerly inspected their new school bags, notebooks, and sandals with intense excitement.

The gesture provided tangible educational support and depicts the organisation’s care and belief in the potential of every child in line with its vision and mission.

Speaking to the pupils, the executive Director of PTCF, further encouraged them to imbibe the virtues of good character, hard work, dedication and focus as some of the necessary qualities that would guarantee them a bright future.

She assured them that they could become whatever they wanted to be in life, irrespective of their underprivileged backgrounds.

The Head Teachers’ of the beneficiary schools expressed their profound appreciation to the management, staff, and volunteers of PTCF, showering them with unceasing prayers of increase and blessings.

Achimugu attributed the success of the event to the willing collaboration of well-meaning individuals, business owners, and members of the public, volunteers, and the dedicated team at the PTCF