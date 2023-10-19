Foundation pledges more support for healthcare in Africa, Asia

… As 2023 Luminary focuses on healthcare capacity building, infertility

By Chioma Obinna

The Chairman of the Executive Board of E. Merck KG and Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, has said that the foundation has lived up to its goal of improving overall health and well-being through building healthcare capacity as well as providing access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions in Africa, Asia, and beyond.

Stangenberg-Haverkamp who spoke at the 10th edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2023 which was held in India, said the impact Merck Foundation hmadrespect to healthcare delivery in Africa and Asia was commendable.

According to him: “I am very proud that Merck Foundation has been an outstanding and significant contributor towards transforming the patient care landscape in many countries across Africa, Asia and beyond since 2012,” he said.

He explained that the scholarships the Foundation offered were conducted in India through their partnership with the Tata Memorial Center, Manipal University, Maharashtra University, Krishna University, and Indra IVF Training.

He added that the majority of Merck Foundation alumni have become and are becoming the very first specialists in the field of oncology and fertility care in their countries, such as Liberia, Niger, Chad, The Gambia, Burundi, Malawi, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius, Guinea, Ethiopia, Congo, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

He said::” I strongly believe that improved access to quality and equitable healthcare results in a nation’s well-being, fostering economic growth, social stability, and individual prosperity,” he said, adding “It can transform the lives of individuals and families across developing countries by improving overall health and productivity.”

He said Merck Foundation will continue with its partners – Your Excellencies, The First Ladies of Africa, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, Academia, Policymakers, Medical Societies, Academia, Media and Art communities; to lead Africa and Asia to a healthier and better future.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Merck Foundation, Dr. Rasha Kelej, reinstated Merck Foundation’s commitment to continue to contribute to healthcare capacity advancement and patient care transformation in Africa and Asia.

Kelej said the Foundation over the years had contributed to the training of healthcare practitioners in both Africa and Asia to help improve healthcare delivery, particularly in public health facilities.

Kelej, said the Foundation had provided more than 1700 scholarships to young doctors from 50 countries in 42 critical and underserved specialities including diabetes, endocrinology, oncology, cardiovascular, fertility care, embryology, sexual & reproductive medicine, respiratory medicine, critical care, paediatric emergency, gastroenterology, rheumatology, clinical psychiatry, urology, and ophthalmology.

Kelej, who is also the President of Merck Foundation’s “More Than a Mother” initiatives said: “We are making history and legacy in Africa by training the first Fertility specialists, Embryologists, Oncologists, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Respiratory experts and more in many countries like Liberia, The Gambia, Burundi, Malawi, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Guinea and Ethiopia, Congo and more.”

Commending Africa First Ladies for their support of the Foundation’s initiatives, she stated: “Together with our partners like Africa’s First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Gender, Education and Communication, Academia, and Medical societies, we are impacting the lives of people in the most disadvantaged communities in Africa, Asia and beyond.”

The 10th Edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2023, held in partnership with Tata Memorial Centre and various government departments, brought together prominent figures from across the globe to address critical healthcare issues and celebrate a decade of impactful initiatives.

The conference was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Chairperson of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary. A remarkable assembly of African First Ladies from eleven nations also graced the event.

The Luminary, held through a hybrid model, attracted over 10,000 participants, including healthcare providers, policymakers, researchers, academia, and media representatives from 70 English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese-speaking countries. This gathering aimed to advance healthcare capacity and raise awareness in 42 critical and underserved medical specialities.

Notable highlights from the conference included the celebration of the 6th anniversary of the Merck Foundation and the acknowledgement of their 11-year journey of development programs. Merck Foundation’s commitment to healthcare was demonstrated by the provision of 1,700 scholarships to doctors from 50 countries, particularly in critical areas such as Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular prevention, Endocrinology, and Fertility Care, among others.