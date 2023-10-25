Fortune Lio C drops new song ‘Addiction’ on October 27

Rising Afropop and Afrobeat artist, Fortune Lio C is preparing to drop his highly anticipated single, “ADDICTION,” which is scheduled to hit digital stores on October 27.

Born Eweh Job Fortune and from Benue State, Fortune Lio C is making a name for himself in the music industry with his infectious melodies and compelling lyrics.

Fortune Lio C’s journey in music began in 2015 when he started recording music just for fun.

However, in 2018, he made the pivotal decision to take his passion for music and turn it into a career.

His dedication and talent have helped him quickly rise to prominence, and he is now a student at I-fatoos University in Benin Republic while pursuing his musical dreams.

With a genre that blends Afropop and Afrobeat, the HGMI signed artiste, Fortune Lio C’s sound is a captivating fusion of African rhythms and contemporary beats. His unique approach to music has already captured the hearts of fans and critics alike.

When asked about his motivation, Fortune Lio C said: “I’m motivated by every young successful entertainer out there because it gives me more reason to keep pushing and never stop.”

His drive and ambition are evident in the quality of his music and his commitment to his craft.

As he looks to the future, Fortune Lio C has a list of artists he dreams of collaborating with, including Mayorkun, Davido, Bnxn, and Ayra Starr.

These aspirations reveal his desire to work with some of the biggest names in the industry to further develop his music and make a lasting impact.

Regarding his upcoming release, “ADDICTION,” Fortune Lio C noted that “The whole idea about ‘ADDICTION’ was just a painted picture I had in my head, and I decided to put it down and turn it into a song.”

Fans can expect a compelling narrative and infectious melodies that showcase his talent and creativity.

Stay tuned for the release of “ADDICTION” on October 27, and be sure to follow Fortune Lio C on his social media channels for the latest updates and music releases. This young artist is poised to make waves in the music industry, and “ADDICTION” is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting career.