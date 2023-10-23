Forensic expert to Nigerians: Join EFCC, ICPC to fight crime, they can’t do it alone

Stock photo

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS anti-corruption war remains a daunting challenge to successive administrations, a forensic expert, Prof Mannixs Paul, has called on Nigerians to actively join anti-corruption war and not left alone to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, if they want results.

Paul made the call in a paper titled ‘Strengthening Transparency, accountability, and anticorruption measures in Public and Corporate Organizations’ delivered at the 3rd Association Management and Social Sciences Researchers of Nigeria, AMSSRN, International Conference with the theme ‘Research and Innovation in Management and Social Sciences as Panacea for Sustainable Good Governance’ held in University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to him, focusing on preventing unethical practices rather than solely fighting corruption is vital. However, effective leadership is critical in combating fraud and corruption as experts believe that an organization’s level of corruption risk depends on the acceptance and tolerance of wrongdoing by stakeholders and the actions of its leadership.

He further stated that for this reason, it is customary to urge employers and government agencies to create an environment that prioritizes ethics, rule compliance, monitoring, robust data management, artificial intelligence I, grassroots initiatives, and early detection and prevention of crimes.

He said: “Fighting corruption is not the responsibility of politicians alone. Individuals must stand up for their rights to help combat corruption. Although fighting corruption in Africa can be challenging, leadership plays a vital role in changing the narrative. Leaders in countries that have accepted corruption as a way of life should reconsider it as a culture.

“The inability to provide a sustainable response would severely affect Nigeria and the world. It is understandable for any reasonable person to be concerned if the current systems cannot meet their citizens’ needs.

“According to the United Nations report, what will happen if Nigeria becomes the fourth most populous country in the world? The consequences of inaction are enormous, and the need for effective leadership has never been more urgent.

“Developing countries, such as Nigeria, can learn from the achievements of prosperous developed nations that have undergone significant economic growth and development in recent years. To achieve a thriving and sustainable future, Nigerians must prioritize the common good of their country over personal objectives.

“By working together, the people of Nigeria can create a brighter tomorrow for themselves and future generations by setting up a good governance structure and enforcing anti-corruption laws to promote transparency and accountability among all national stakeholders.

“The leaders can succeed by avoiding political, tribal, and religious disparities and adopting inclusive administration to focus more on solving problems by fostering transparency and accountability among all national stakeholders.

“Change is always opposed, so leaders must adhere to fundamental principles such as equity, justice, and fairness in their decision-making process. Leaders must have the political will to make a difference in their generation, and changes must be made incrementally.

“Due diligence is crucial in managing change to avoid worsening the problem instead of solving it. Transparency and accountability help increase the level of confidence in their stewardship.

“How people approach organizational change can vary based on their mindset. People with a fixed mindset may hesitate to try new things and resist changes at work. Conversely, individuals with a growth mindset tend to see change as an opportunity for personal and professional development.

“This mindset can significantly impact how people respond to changes in the workplace. Those with a fixed mindset may feel that changes threaten their abilities and become defensive or hostile.

“In contrast, those with a growth mindset may view changes as a chance to acquire new skills, take on new responsibilities, and broaden their knowledge and expertise.

“Trust and credibility must be established for a healthy relationship between the government and its citizens. The 2021 International Public Financial Report Index emphasizes the need to manage public finances and governance to achieve this goal effectively.

“To create a robust financial discipline and internal control system, transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption measures must be promoted in both public and private organizations.

“Political leaders and senior management must demonstrate their commitment to the programme’s success, while stakeholders need adequate training to implement the internal control system efficiently. Such will significantly reduce the likelihood of fraud, waste, and corruption. Honest policies and proactive thinking are necessary to prevent public corruption and fraud.

“However, this presents an opportunity to recognize the need for change. Rather than accepting corruption as a way of life, leaders must take action to prevent it. Prioritizing the prevention and prosecution of white-collar crimes is crucial in working toward a more just and equitable society.

“Every administration faces its unique challenges when it comes to combating corruption culture. This effort heavily relies on leadership tone and the ability to recruit like-minded individuals.

“In addition to these efforts, leaders must implement in-house restructuring, monitoring, random integrity assessments, and digital data systems to ensure transparency, accountability, and good governance. The culture of corruption cannot be changed if the consequences are far less severe than the benefits.

“Therefore, it is necessary to update legislation, policies, and regulations to address the behaviors of stakeholders. Leaders must prioritize preventing white-collar crime to create a more just and fair society. Acting against such crimes is vital to achieving this goal, and failure to control corruption can result in.”

Meanwhile, being the Founder and Global Chairman of Chartered Examiners of Criminology and Forensic Investigations Incorporation, USA, expressed concern and counseled that, “It is generally known that a person in a position of power is just a matter of opportunity and time, so strive to use your post to add value to humanity to the best of your ability.

“Often, the legacy of their stewardship speaks on their behalf, not the loyalists who are sometimes praise singers, and all hidden secrets shall be in the public space and widely exposed in social media and newspapers at the end of their time in office. “Maintain transparency and accountability to avoid people using you as a means to an end and becoming a part of the statistics as a villain.”

However, he called on corporate organisations to also do the needful to prevent corrupt practices in accordance with basic principles, “An organization’s success depends not only on the strategies adopted by its leaders but also on the practical implementation of these strategies.

“Organizations must prioritize transparency and accountability and implement anti-corruption measures to combat fraud and corruption. Achieving this involves establishing enforceable compliance rules, supported by top management, based on governance structures and function.

“Organizations should periodically assess their fraud and corruption risks, identify pitfalls, and take measures to minimize them. Additionally, leadership must create preventive and deterrence techniques, promote ethical practices, and establish methods to uncover fraud and corruption as a backup to preventive measures. Lastly, organizations must develop a reporting system for fraud and corruption-related matters, and the leadership should lead by example.

“To successfully implement anti-corruption programs, units and departments must be accountable to each other. The organization’s leadership strives to keep change by dividing three functions: field investigation, intelligence gathering, data analysis, legal reporting, and top management.

“The complexity and digital documentation can make decision-making challenging, but digital print helps refine organizational decisions. It is essential to note that those managing the unit and extending authority to carry out their objective responsibility without political or subjective influence are responsible for fighting fraud and corruption. The oversight function is critical when dealing with fraud and corruption.

“Managers need to ensure that the plans are carried out efficiently and effectively by executing preventive measures and implementing policies that safeguard against infiltration while managing organizational affairs. Leaders and top management must ensure that the organization operates ethically and transparently, which is critical for achieving its corporate objectives.”