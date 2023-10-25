FMC Jalingo’ll be among best hospitals in Nigeria – CMD

The Chief Medical Director of Federal Medical Center, Jalingo, Dr Aisha Shehu Adamu, has said that the FMC Jalingo will be among the best federal hospitals in Nigeria.

Under the leadership of Dr Aisha Shehu Adamu, the Federal Medical Center Jalingo, known as FMC Jalingo, has witnessed remarkable progress over the past three years.

With a focus on improving the quality of care, implementing advanced technologies, and fostering professional development, Dr Adamu has successfully reduced mortality rates, infection rates, and complication rates.

In her words “We have been able to utilize technologies and procedures with bio-sensor devices and start-of-the-art equipment to improve patient care and with new recruitments training and professional development, an increase of revenue of over 50% and the FMC Jalingo will be one of the best Health Centers in Nigeria”

Dr Adamu’s strategic approach to hospital management has resulted in a significant increase in revenue for FMC Jalingo. Through efficient resource allocation and effective utilization of available funds, the hospital has experienced a remarkable revenue growth of over 50%.

This financial stability has allowed for further investments in infrastructure, equipment, and staff welfare, ultimately benefiting both patients and healthcare professionals.

Under the leadership of Dr Aisha Shehu Adamu, FMC Jalingo has made significant strides towards becoming one of the leading federal hospitals in Nigeria.

Through the utilization of advanced technologies, investment in human resources, financial growth, and strategic collaborations, the hospital has witnessed a remarkable improvement in patient care and, a reduction in mortality rates, infection rates, and complication rates.

Dr Adamu’s commitment to excellence and her focus on continuous improvement has set FMC Jalingo on a path to success, ensuring a brighter future for healthcare in the region.