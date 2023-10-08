Flood: Lagos issues 7-day quit notices to Dodan Barrack, Lekki’s squatters

—as monarch, Oniru pledges more support for govt’s cleaner environment’s efforts

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Illegal squatters on drainage channels around Dodan Barracks, in the Obalende area and Gedegede Community, both on Lagos Island to vacate or be forced out as the structures have been marked for demolition.

The State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab, gave the order at the weekend, during an inspection tour of some drainage facilities at Obalende area, Lekki Phase 2, in the Eti OSA Local Government Area, while leading state officials including the Special Adviser Environment Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, permanent secretaries, heads of agencies round drainages, environmental infractions around Dodan Barracks, Obalende, Lekki 2 and Iru Kingdom.

This came just as the Environment team received a commendation from the Oniru of Iruland Oba Abdul-Wasiu Lawal, commended government’s efforts in ensuring a cleaner environment, and expressed readiness to support the efforts, particularly in ensuring the restoration of the greenery in the state.

The king who spoke when the team paid him a courtesy visit, described the Environment team as very resourceful and gave kudos to Mr Governor for assembling some of the best for the environment.

The commissioner maintained that there was no going back on the decision of the state to enforce the law and reclaim the environment from all sorts of infractions that dot the landscape of the state.

“Without caring whose ox will be gored. To this particular end, some people in the Gedegede Community in Lekki 2 have built on the canal path and narrowed the primary channel.

“It will result in flooding that will destroy other people’s assets. There is no looking back on this. My concern is why are people being so reckless in the cause of trying to grab land and make money at other people’s expense,” Wahab stated.

Speaking on what transpired at Dodan Barracks in Obalende, Wahab, said: “We had to check the canal and water path for wastewater in the Barracks. Surprisingly, they have been built to block the passage of water and as you know water must find its level.

“We have served the requisite notices that will lapse in seven days and we are going to have a meeting with the GOC and the commander because we have to do demolition to open up paths for the water to enter the primary channels,” he explained.

On Obalende, which the team also visited, Wahab said everywhere has been converted into motor parks. “The path created for Magregor Canal has also been blocked. So, for me, our assignment is very clear on Obalende also. We are going to serve them notices to leave so that the place can be properly done up. We used to have green there before and we will restore it.”

Speaking on Gedegede Community in Lekki Phase 2, he said the ministry received petitions about the unwholesome practice of some developers who have converted the right of way into land and have been fully built up exposing other property owners to dangers of loss of properties.

In his words: “People forget that the environment is the master of man. We received petitions that people are building on the canal, we came to verify and what we saw is not encouraging at all. From the beginning to the end, they have built on the canal”

“Virtually, all the houses on one particular side is always flooded as a result of their activities. We are going to serve them notices before we do demolition.

“The notices are for 7 days but for the building infractions on the other side, if you check, they have served them notices before so, demolition will start on Monday” the commissioner added.

Also speaking earlier, Oba Lawal, also requested a partnership with the state government to establish a green park in Iru Kingdom, stating that he has earmarked 15,000 square meters for the purpose.

According to the monarch: “We are all aware of climate change, and conversant with the importance of maintaining a clean environment. We also know that Lagosians need regular advice, so the government should continue on this. Regular engagement of stakeholders is key because when you leave things for too long, it becomes a habit. When you keep this enforcement regularly, it will be in the people’s consciousness that it’s important to keep our environment clean.

“And as traditional rulers, and community leaders, we will continue to support the Lagos State government in its pursuit of a livable environment. I know the environment family has the passion and capacity to do the right for Lagosians and they will deliver.

“I have also discussed with the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) the possibility of establishing green parks within the metropolis because I understand the importance of having a green environment and I have about 15,000 square meters that can be turned from a space to a place. We need to do more.”

Oba Lawal therefore, called for the sustenance of the inspection tours which would help keep criminals at bay and give the government a first-hand experience of what is happening around the state.

The Special Adviser on Environment, Rotimi-Akodu speaking, said it was regrettable that most business owners and companies were nonchalant in cleaning their drainages and illegal waste disposal adding that they commit the offence and leave the infractions waiting on the Government to undertake the tasks of cleaning.

He charged residents to complement the all-year-round cleaning of all primary and secondary channels by cleaning the tertiary drains at the frontage of their homes and Business places regularly.

Also on the entourage were: the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji, and his Counterpart in the Office of Drainage Services Engr. Lekan Shodeinde, Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority, Dr Muyiwa Gbedegesin, General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Garden Agency, and Mrs Toun Popoola among other directors.