Fire razes shops, destroys goods worth millions at Calabar market

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Items worth millions of naira were in the early hours of Thursday destroyed, following a fire outbreak at the popular Watt Market in Calabar, Cross River state capital.

The fire outbreak which Vanguard learned started at about 2:00 am affected at least six shops in the shopping near the Hewett Street axis of the popular Watt market.

The Commanding Officer, Calabar Command of the Federal Fire Service, Olumayowa Olomola, who confirmed the outbreak, said that the fire incident was caused by electrical surge in one of the shopping mall at the market.

Olomola who as at the time of filing this report said she could not give an estimate of the items destroyed in the affected shops said goods worth millions of naira were destroyed but no lives were lost.

She explained that if not for the timely intervention from her team, the fire could have spread and affected more shops and other adjoining buildings.

Her words : “Our response was timely and we could only prevent the fire from spreading beyond the six affected shops.

“My advice is that we should always adopt preventive measures by ensuring we put off all appliances to avoid incident like this,” she said.

Vanguard gathered that shops affected include a baby shop, foot wear and sports wears shops amongst others .