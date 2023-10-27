FIFA world rankings: Super Eagles static at 40th position

•Remain 6th in Africa

The Super Eagles of Nigeria earned a draw against Saudi Arabia and a hard-fought victory against Mozambique during the recent international break.

The latest FIFA World ranking, released yesterday, saw the Super Eagles maintaining their position at 40th place. Jose Peseiro’s team witnessed a significant drop in the ranking in April, falling to 40th, following their December ranking of 35th in the world.

The major reason for this drop was suggested to be their nonparticipation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Nigeria held the 39th position in the ranking in June and July but slipped back to 40th in September. The most recent ranking still places them in the same position. In the African rankings, they remain in sixth place, with the top five teams being Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt.

In their most recent matches, the Super Eagles secured a 2-2 draw against Saudi Arabia and a 3-2 victory over Mozambique, which didn’t improve their ranking significantly. However, as the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations champions prepare to face Lesotho Crocodiles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo in November, they aim for better results to move up in the rankings. Additionally, the Eagles will face the Zimbabwean Warriors three days later at the Amarhoro Stadium in Kigali which could also increase their chances.