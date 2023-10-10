FIFA confirms Portuguese officials for Nigeria, Mozambique friendly

By Adegboyega Adeleye

World football’s governing body, FIFA has appointed officials for next Monday’s senior international friendly match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Portugal.

Portuguese official Miguel Nogueira will serve as the match referee while his compatriots Paulo Bras, Ana Loide and Bruno Viera will work as 1st Assistant referee 2nd Assistant referee and fourth official, respectively.

The encounter between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Mambas of Mozambique will take place at the Estadio Municipal de Portimão on October 16th and will start at 4:00 pm Portuguese/Nigerian time.

The match will be the fifth meeting between both countries at senior level.

The Super Eagles are expected to start arriving at their Penina Hotel and Resort, Portimao, on Tuesday ahead of their first friendly against the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia on Friday.