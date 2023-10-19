FG’s partnership with non-state actors key for economic devt, says Ex-CBN boss

Mrs. Sarah Alade, Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Acting Governor, Dr. Sarah Alade, has emphasized the importance of partnership between the government and non-state actors for economic development and poverty alleviation.

She argued that such collaboration is essential if the Federal Government’s policies, aiming to lift 133 million people out of poverty, are to achieve their intended objectives.

Alade expressed these views at the 30th Annual Development Forum organised by the Live Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) in Abuja on Thursday.

The forum, themed ‘The Role of Non-State Actors in National Development: A Case Study of LAPO,’ was attended by notable figures, including Dr. Felix Oriakhi, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe, and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who was represented by Dr. Sampson Ebimaro.

“It is imperative to recognize why non-state actors, such as LAPO, should align with the national development agenda,” Alade stated.

She underscored the significance of non-state actors’ involvement in the Federal Government projects.

“The Nigerian National Development Plan emphasizes the crucial importance of such alignment, particularly given the substantial financial commitment required to achieve our nation’s developmental goals,” the ex-CBN boss added.

She highlighted the ambitious objectives of the National Development Plan, which span various sectors like infrastructure, healthcare, education and poverty alleviation.

According to her, these lofty aims need a considerable financial commitment, which the government alone cannot shoulder.

“The estimated cost of the National Development Plan 2021 to 2025 stands at N348 trillion, with government contributing N49.7 trillion and the private sector providing approximately N298 trillion, which accounts for about 86 per cent of the total required amount,” Alade outlined.

She also underscored the role of non-state actors such as LAPO in developing solutions for overcoming challenges in Nigeria’s supply chain operation, given the country’s dependence on imported food and energy.

Alade further emphasized the importance of their participation in all aspects of national life for sustainable progress.

Other speakers at the event echoed Alade’s sentiments, unanimously agreeing on the need for a partnership between the government and non-state actors in socio-economic development.

They urged non-state actors to present their ideas to the government from conceptualisation to execution and implementation for proper guidance and support.