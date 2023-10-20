FG’s N35,000 wage award to be funded from treasury, IGR — Commission

President Bola Tinubu

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), says implementation of the N35,000.00 per month wage award for Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies will be funded from the treasury.Mr Ekpo Nta, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSIWC, in a circular released by the

Commission in Abuja, said this only applied to offices that were treasury-funded. According to Nta, non-treasury-funded Federal Government agencies are to implement the same from their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) or statutory allocations.“I refer to the Memorandum of Understanding reached between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Oct, 2.“As a result of the dispute arising from the

withdrawal of subsidy on the price of premium motor spirit (PMS).“I hereby convey the approval of President Bola Tinubu for the grant of a wage award of N35,000 only per month to all Federal Government workers with effect from September 1.“Pending when a new national minimum wage is expected to have been signed into law,’’ Nta said.

According to him, enquiries concerning the circular should be directed to the commission.