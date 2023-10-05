FG urges promotion of Nigerian culture in diaspora

By Gabriel Olawale

Honorable Abike Dabiri, the chairperson overseeing Nigerians in the diaspora has expressed her genuine enthusiasm at the opportunity to engage with Dr. Taiye Ayoola-Adedeji during the sideline event of the 78th United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, USA.

Dr. Ayoola-Adedeji, a pharmacist and the author of “The Yoruba Sound Book For Children,” was lauded by Hon. Dabiri for her steadfast dedication to the preservation and promotion of Nigerian culture and language.

“I commended her for the continuous work being done to preserve and promote Nigerian culture and language through her innovative book and the cultural education she provides to the Nigerian community in the diaspora,” Hon. Dabiri said.

Their heartwarming interaction occurred at the Business, Trade and Investment Summit, where Ayoola-Adedeji’s innovative book and tireless cultural education initiatives within the Nigerian diaspora community were recognized for their significant contributions to cultural awareness and heritage preservation.

Moreover, Hon. Dabiri’s role as a champion for Nigerians living abroad extends beyond cultural endeavors. She has actively sought to elevate individuals like Taiye Ayoola-Adedeji who make invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s economy and cultural heritage.

In a reciprocal gesture, Ayoola-Adedeji took the opportunity to extend warm congratulations to Nigeria on the occasion of its 63rd Independence Day celebration, underlining the importance of such moments in celebrating the nation’s progress and achievements.