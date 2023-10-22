FG urges collective action to address socio-economic challenges in Nigeria

Uju Kennedy Ohanenye

By Victoria Ojeme

The Nigerian government has made a fervent call for collective action to address the persistent socioeconomic challenges facing the nation.

The Honorable Minister of Women Affairs, Barr Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, made this appeal during her presentation as a guest speaker at the 2023 annual summit of the Nigerian Bar Association Young Lawyers Forum in Port Harcourt with the theme “ Breaking the Barriers”, organized to address and raise public consciousness on the need for collective efforts by all Nigerians to work towards removing those social vices, abnormal practices and policies which have negatively affected our collective drive towards nation building.

She called for all hands to be on deck towards breaking those barriers that have impeded our quest for socio-economic advancement as a nation, over the years and highlighted the urgency of united efforts to overcome these hurdles and pave the way for a brighter future for all Nigerians.

According to Uju, a Lawyer, “I was personally attracted to be at this summit when I noticed that it is organized by young lawyers. We need the younger generation to change the narratives on the way we run our country. I wish to invite the young lawyers to partner with my Ministry, the Women Affairs Ministry” she said.

“We need to break the barrier if we must move forward as a country, there is one thin line of barrier which we need to break and that is the barrier of non-inclusivity of women in politics but how do we include the women in decision making when only 10 per cent of women presently own properties in the country, that is to say, that only 10 per cent of women are eligible to join politics for now” she added.

Barr Uju also said that women are naturally endowed with the potential to serve as key players in nation building but this can only be possible when they are empowered and given a voice as major stakeholders in national development.

On the rule of law, the Minister also frowned at the nation’s judicial process which is bereft of proper application of the rule of law.

“Part of the ways we address the issue of poverty in Nigeria is when the issues of man’s inhumanity to man and selfishness are removed in the scheme of things. The rule of law should apply to everybody without sentiments.

“During my recent visit to a Correctional Centre, I saw women who were serving jail terms for just N20,000.00 fine and had to pay N395,000.00 for the release of about 35 inmates including men. Just because some people have connections, their crimes are swept under the carpet and that is unfair and injustice. Nigeria will be better if the rule of law is applied accordingly” she said.

Other keynote speakers and dignitaries at the event were the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, Hon. Justice Mary Odili, Chairman Body of Benchers, Sir Victor Benibor, Chairman Nigerian Bar Association, Port Harcourt Branch, Dr Nonso Enebeli, Chairman Young Lawyers Forum, Port Harcourt Branch, Hon Justice Okogbule Gbassam, Hon Justice Omonigho Nwibani, Rivers Sector Commander of the FRSC, Corps Commander Christopher Kuje among others.