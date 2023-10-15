Home » News » FG urged to ignore call for sack of Mele Kyari
October 15, 2023

FG urged to ignore call for sack of Mele Kyari

FG urged to ignore call for sack of Mele Kyari

A group ,Niger Delta People’s Assembly, NDPA, has urged  the federal government   to ignore call by some protesters in Warri for the sack of the Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum corporation limited Mr Mele Kyari,  saying  the GMD was delivering on his mandate.

National Coordinator of the group , Mr Richard Toritseju Okotie , in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state said the action of the protesters was a huge joke , alleging  that they were  poorly informed of the operations of the corporation.

The group also fingered a traditional ruler in the state of allegedly working with some oil thieves to sponsor the  protest,stressing that President Bola Tinubu has implicit confidence in the GMD delivering in his jobs.

