FG urged to ignore call for sack of Mele Kyari

A group ,Niger Delta People’s Assembly, NDPA, has urged the federal government to ignore call by some protesters in Warri for the sack of the Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum corporation limited Mr Mele Kyari, saying the GMD was delivering on his mandate.

National Coordinator of the group , Mr Richard Toritseju Okotie , in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state said the action of the protesters was a huge joke , alleging that they were poorly informed of the operations of the corporation.

The group also fingered a traditional ruler in the state of allegedly working with some oil thieves to sponsor the protest,stressing that President Bola Tinubu has implicit confidence in the GMD delivering in his jobs.