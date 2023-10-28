FG urged to hasten release of kidnapped students across federation

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Voice of Arewa has called on the federal government to do all it can in its powers to return all the students who have been taken hostage by kidnappers over the years.

The Vice President of the Organization who is also a Nigerian Female Activist, Dr. Nabila Yusuf Ahmad made the call in Kaduna on Friday, 27th of October, 2023 during a World Press Conference organized by the organization with the theme: “Security In Jeopardy: A call to Action”.

Nabila, while addressing the press said Nigerians face the harsh realities of kidnappings, street begging, unemployment, and deplorable living conditions.

She said, “As the Vice President Voice of Arewa, I am filled with passion and determination to address the critical issues that plague our beloved Northern Nigeria.

“Data obtained by Daily Trust shows that 1,158 people were reportedly kidnapped between June to October. On a month-by-month basis, the breakdown of reported kidnapped victims shows that September recorded the highest number of kidnappings with 498, closely followed by August and June with 213 and 178 kidnapped persons respectively.

“The tragedy is worse in the northern region. The total number of victims in Zamfara stood at 229 and 202 FCT at the time of the report. In Kaduna alone, 353 victims were kidnapped, more than all the 17 Southern states combined, where 352 victims were reported to have been kidnapped.

“We understand that people should not remain silent while their communities suffer. Therefore, as the Voice of Arewa, we refuse to accept the status quo.

“Today, we raise our voices with unwavering resolve, calling upon the President, governors, and all relevant authorities and agencies to take immediate and decisive action.

“Our families, neighbours, friends, and future are being snatched away from the safety of our schools as kidnapping even students becomes the most lucrative business for perpetrators, which shouldn’t be tolerated any longer by the federal government.

“We demand the rescue and the restoration of security in Arewa and the country at large. Our passion burns bright, fuelled by our love for our land and its people.

“We will not rest until all victims are rescued, until every child is safe, until every family can, and every person can live in dignity and prosperity”

Also speaking at the event, Aishatu Abdulhamid stressed on the need to be security conscious reiterating that the government has been doing it’s best but the best is not enough compared to the increased cases of kidnapping across the 19 northern states.