FG to support initiatives on inclusion of indigenous languages in AI drive – Minister

Nigeria’s minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, says the Federal Government is supporting projects and initiatives to ensure indigenous languages are included in AI drive.

The minister stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday.

He said, “We are also quite keen on how to ensure that Nigeria can become a leader and participate actively in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) development because this is where technology is now being biased, especially when your own language and reality is not taken into consideration.

“One of the things we are doing there is supporting projects and initiatives that can ensure that all languages in Nigeria are also included in the AI drive so that the machines can recognise all the languages, and we are not talking about the popular ones, which are Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo; we are talking about all the languages that people may not pay attention to as important languages.”

Dr. Tijani also stated that, in the coming years, the Federal Government intends to train three million Nigerians in technical skills. He said his ministry is collaborating with state governments to accomplish the vision and ensure the initiative is well supported.

The minister added that the Federal Government intends to establish hardware training facilities in well-known tech hubs like Computer Village in Lagos State and Aba in Abia State.