FG to revamp steel sector, overhaul MTI – Minister

By Dickson Omobola

The Federal Government is set to revamp Nigeria’s steel sector to enhance the economy, create employment opportunities and speed towards industrialization.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Steel, Uba Maigari Ahmadu stated this during an official visit to Anambra State.

During the visit, the Minister paid a familiarisation visit to Governor Chukwuma Soludo at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

The Minister said he takes pride in Governor Soludo and recognizes Anambra as a cluster of industrial development in the country and extended a hand of fellowship to the State government.

Receiving the Minister, Governor Soludo commended the present administration for putting their hands on what is important, expressing optimism that the present government will put things in place to unleash the great potential of the country.

The Minister was earlier conducted round facilities at the Metallurgical Training Institute, MTI, Onitsha where he decried the mad rush for certificates among young Nigerians and expressed optimism that the state government would help scale up interest in skill acquisition and liaise with the institute, as a way to eradicate poverty.

He revealed that it was the first facility tour the Ministry was embarking under his watch, saying that the visit was a result of a carefully planned agenda.

He added that the present administration is passionate about the steel sector and assured that MTI, Onitsha would get serious attention under the leadership of President Tinubu while thinking outside the box within their limited resources.

Earlier, the Director and Chief Executive, MTI, Onitsha, Mr. Bode Fakuade, solicited for increased government attention towards the Institute by way of putting more infrastructure as well as funding, saying that it will go a long way to impact skills on the young people thereby solving restiveness.

Fakuade called for infrastructure improvement, recruitment of more staff and revenue generation, saying it would enable the institution work to its best capacity and transform the nation’s economic fortunes.

He said: “Need to improve the infrastructural facilities in the institute was emphasized. These include additional classrooms, lecture theater, hostel facilities and one more workshop to add to the four existing workshops and the ongoing construction of the Steel Fabrication and Welding workshop. This will enhance improved training output and enable the institute to admit more students.

“The institute is in serious shortfall of both teaching and non-teaching staff. This has adversely affected the performance output in terms of delivering quality training programmes. Efforts should be intensified to obtain approval from the Head of Service of the Federation to engage additional technical and non-technical staff to complement the existing workforce.

“There is a need to utilize the existing facilities in the institute to generate revenue. Although the facilities are primarily for training, efforts should be made to purchase additional and bigger equipment that can serve the purpose of both training and commercial activities. Some of the existing facilities such as the Autc Mechatronics equipment, Foundry and other technical facilities should be used for the purpose of generating more revenue.”

Earlier, while the Minister paid a courtesy visit to the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, the monarch

offered his heartfelt prayers for the Minister and his people, promising unwavering support in their endeavors.

The monarch commended the efforts of the minister and his zeal to make a developmental change in terms of job creation and poverty eradication

The Minister was also received at Innoson Motors, Nnewi by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma who expressed readiness to support the federal government’s drive to reposition the sector.

The Minister and his entourage also paid a courtesy call on the Traditional ruler of Obosi, Igwe Chidubem Iweka.