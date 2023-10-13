FG to address infrastructural challenges in Niger-Delta – Minister

Abubakar Momoh

ABUJA – The Minister of Niger-Delta, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, has stated that the Federal Government is committed to addressing infrastructural challenges, particularly the dilapidated roads in the region.

He gave this assurance during a visit by the people of Okpameri Kingdom in Edo State, which took place in Abuja on Friday.

The visit was attended by notable personalities, including HRH Oba R. O Alufah, Olowe the III, The Elekor of Ekor, Mr. Samson Aturu, President of the Okpameri Descendants Union (ODU), Abuja Chapter, among others.

In the Niger Delta region, where Momoh oversees the development of over nine states, he noted that the challenges are significant, with the network of roads being a major issue.

“The challenges of infrastructures cut across every part of the nation due to long neglect of these roads. They are very bad,” Momoh acknowledged.

However, he seized the opportunity to affirm the administration’s preparedness to spring into action.

The Minister emphasized the urgency and highlighted the significant impact the collapse of roads in the Niger-Delta region has on the people.

Momoh disclosed that he had recently urged the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to promptly address the collapse of the Comprehensive High School Junction in the Edo North Senatorial District.

He further noted that the deteriorating road is on the brink of isolating the entire Akoko-Edo local government area (LGA).

“Action will be taken on it very soon. I have no iota of doubt that the President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a man that listens and is committed to improving the lot of Nigeria, will do something in this regard,” he assured.

Samson Aturu, President of Okpameri Descendants Union (ODU), expressed faith in the Niger-Delta Minister’s ability to address the infrastructural decay plaguing the Edo North Senatorial District.

He stated that Tinubu administration’s commitment to infrastructural development signals a hopeful turn towards addressing the longstanding challenges faced by the people of the Niger-Delta region.

Aimanerimi Victor Arogunyo, the spokesperson of the group and Oselo of Okpameri Kingdom, took the opportunity of the visit to formally invite the minister to the maiden edition of the Okpameri Cultural Festival, which is scheduled for December in Ibillo-Okpameri.