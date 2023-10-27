FG should introduce new ways of creating ease of doing business — Expert

….Speaks on the reason behind her business

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Founder, Pukka Logistics and Support Services Ltd, Beulah Akingbelu-Banjo has charged the Federal Government of Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu as well as relevant ministries, to continue to explore and introduce new ways of creating ease of doing business in Nigeria for the greater good and prosperity of our beloved nation.

Beulah Akingbelu-Banjo made this charge in a chat with Vanguard while flashing back on reason for the establishment of PUKKA which she said was to bridge the service gap between Foreign investors, Nigerians in diaspora on the professional support they require to run their businesses smoothly in Nigeria.

According to her, the past fifteen years have seen the organisation excel over and above industry peers in its corner of the Nigerian economy; popularly known as “the fix it all company” within the business space.

“Beulah’s emergence in the service industry occurred naturally due to her altruistic nature and passion for service to others, dating back to her childhood days and the satisfaction she derives from owning and solving business worries is immeasurable.

“The importance of finding an experienced and reliable hand for new investors and entities to navigate the intricacies of the regulatory framework and solve all incidental bottlenecks they may encounter in their venture into Nigeria’s unique business terrain cannot be undermined as it sets them up for success right from the very start”.

“The main objective is to provide one stop support to ease business start-up and smooth operations of new and existing business entities in Nigeria with high level of integrity, efficiency, committed approach and strict adherence to international service standards which have been responsible for the success level of the company today.

“So long as we have your brief, you can go to sleep with your eyes closed; knowing we will do our job while you focus on achieving your core objectives” she said.

“Our clients cut across several A-list multinationals, Nigerians in diaspora and Indigenous Entrepreneurs who enjoy maximum support in the areas of Company Formation, Procurement of Business Licenses from government authorities, Regulatory Compliances, Legal Advisory/Company Secretaryship, Immigration Consulting/Expatriate Management, Human Resources, Airport Protocol/Transfers, General Support.

“Considering the level of trail-blazing command and respect her company enjoys in the industry today, she affirmed; “We are that one company you can absolutely rely on for the smooth sail of your entity in Nigeria.”

“Despite Nigeria’s many challenges, she continues to rank high among nations as one of the best investment destinations in the world, driven by a population of over 225 million people (UN estimate July 1, 2023) – growing at over 3 percent per annum and by an affluent and an increasing middle class, the “cosmopolitans” (higher middle class) and the affluent, together make 10 percent of the population accounting for 40 percent of total consumption.

“Another 21 percent of the population could be considered “rising strivers!” and are therefore of interest to multinationals while about 65% of the Nigerian population is younger than 25 years”, she said.