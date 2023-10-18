FG defers outset of new approved universities

The Federal Government has said that operations of the newly approved universities by the past administration would be delayed.

Minister of Education Tahir Mamman disclosed this after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said this was in recognition of the funding need for effective and efficient educational programmes for these universities.

Former president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had approved the licensing of 37 new universities in the country a few days to handing-over date.

“A number of these new universities were approved by the past administration in its twilight. After much consideration, President Tinubu felt their take-off should be staggered.

“It’s not that the universities will be scrapped but that they would be looked at in terms of their areas of strength and advantages to the students.

“The focus of education of the new administration will be on the skills that such institutions would impact on the youths.

“We desire a university where student can graduate with skills that are not only beneficial to them but to the economic growth of the nation,” he said.

The minister said that government was equally looking at the challenges of states not being able to access the Universal Basic Education Board funds.

He said the President has approved a review of the funding to allow for quicker and more access to the fund by states.

Mamman also said that the pending issues between the federal government and staff of tertiary institutions was being discussed with the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He said that the president has also approved the convocation of an education stakeholders coming up on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the conference would chart a new course for the education sector in the country in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The former governor of Nasarawa state, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura, was also received in audience by the president.

He said his visit was a solidarity one to congratulate the president on the various reforms intended to revamp the economic and security sector.

Al-Makura urged Nigerians to be patient with the administration in order to enjoin the dividends of democracy.

“I had a very wonderful discussion with him, and given his disposition and vision towards making this country great.

“I’ve seen the renewed hope agenda as something that will change the scheme of things for the better for this country, especially in the areas of security, economic development.

“Already you can start seeing how sustainable growth and sustainability is being achieved.

“If you look at the area of security, you’ll see that a lot of efforts are being made to calm the fears of Nigerians in the economic sector too and the well being of Nigerians.

“I think Nigerians should be patient, I’m sure sooner than later, the vision and policies of this administration will look positively on Nigerians.”

NAN reports that on May 15, the outgone administration approved the establishment 37 new private universities nationwide.

NAN reports that the approval brings the total number of universities approved for establishment under the Buhari-led government to 72.

They include, 14 Federal Universities, 21 State Universities and 37 Private Universities from 2015 to date.

NAN reports that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has given provisional licences to the newly established 37 universities.