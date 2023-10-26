FG commits to partnering Gov Alia’s govt to tackle Benue’s humanitarian crisis

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Federal government has reiterated its resolve to partner with the Benue State government to tackle the humanitarian challenge in the state.

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Mr. Tijani Ahmed, gave the assurance during the flag-off of the distribution of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, taking refuge at the Ichwa IDPs camp in Makurdi.

Mr. Aliyu said the Federal Government was determined to ensure the restoration of peace and security in Benue and other parts of the country to ensure the return of the IDPs to their ancestral homes.

He said “The Commission is working hard to strengthen our collaboration with the State Government to address the humanitarian challenges and provide durable solutions.

“The plight of our dear brothers and sisters who have been forced to flee their homes by conflict is a pressing concern.

“My dear brothers and sisters, I have seen you beaten by rain and scorched by the sun because you live in dilapidated makeshift shelters. You have fled your homes left behind your farm lands and lost your livelihoods. As a Commission, we are not oblivious to the numerous challenges you face.

“I want to assure you that as the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs, we are fully committed to assisting you with relief materials in the short term and livelihood restoration, housing, education for your children and healthcare for all.

“We are working with the state government to provide you with a durable solution. As a gesture of our commitment, today, we will distribute some food items, non-food items and empowerment materials. I assure you that we will come back to provide you with more support and sustainable interventions,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA, Dr. James Iorpuu, disclosed that the Ichwa camp had a total population of 14,229 people comprised of 2,403 households.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Mr. Aondowase Kunde, in his remarks said that the State had 21 IDPs camps housing over two million people who were sacked from their ancestral homes by armed herdsmen.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Paul Biam who had earlier received the delegation on behalf of Governor Hyacinth Alia commended the team and the Federal Government for their support to end insecurity and support victims of insurgency in the state.

Items distributed to the IDPs included, sewing machines, mattrasses, food items and other household materials.