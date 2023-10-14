FG advocates digital skills to tackle Nigeria’s 53.40% unemployment rate

Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In an effort to combat the rising unemployment rates, the Federal Government has emphasized the significance of digital skills among the youth.

Abiodun Essiet, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement for the North-Central region, made this statement during the official launch of the Respetech Human Resources Technology (HR-Tech) Initiative in Abuja yesterday.

In Nigeria, about 53.40% of youths are unemployed according to youth figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics in 2022.

Essiet stated, “This initiative will play a pivotal role in alleviating unemployment issues by providing essential digital skills to our youth, enabling them to be competitive in the global job market.

“We face numerous challenges that require digital solutions, creating vast opportunities, but our youth often lack the necessary skills to seize these opportunities.”

Essiet also noted that the federal government is investing in empowerment programs aimed at equipping individuals with digital skills and providing them with the necessary devices to thrive after the empowerment period.

According to her, the Respetech HR Technology presents a promising solution to the pressing issue of unemployment in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Social Good Fund, the initiators of the project, has stated that it will equip Nigerian graduates with essential tech skills, connect them with international job opportunities, and bridge the gap between tech talent and employers.

Oyewole Joledo, the Country Director of Social Good, outlined the benefits of the initiative.

He explained that the goal of the initiative is to reduce the unemployment rate in the country while collaborating with renowned companies and individuals to advance and maximize the benefits of technology for Nigerian youth.

He said, “Our primary goal is to bridge the gap between tech talent and job placement.

“We’ve recognized the trust deficit associated with Nigerian tech talent due to negative portrayals by some individuals abroad.

“We aim to rebuild trust and ensure that our tech-savvy youth can access global and local job opportunities.”

Joledo also emphasized that the initiative would not only help reduce unemployment but also generate tax revenue to support national development projects.

Moreover, Ijeoma Aladesaye, Chief Executive Officer of Sevelead Global, elaborated on the initiative’s objectives.

“This initiative will upskill Nigerian youth in high-demand tech talents through extensive training, turning them into experts. We will also provide them with employability skills, as excelling in a workplace goes beyond technical skills.

“Afterward, we will connect them with employment opportunities within and outside Nigeria,” she stated

Aladesaye also underscored the severity of unemployment in Nigeria and urged everyone to contribute to solving it, hailing the initiative as a bold step in the right direction.

“By equipping the youth with in-demand digital skills, it aims to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers, both locally and internationally,” she added.