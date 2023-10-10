FG, Abia partner to revive Ojukwu bunker, war museum, other tourism sites

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government has re-stated its resolve to partner the Federal Government to revive the National War Museum Umuahia, Ojukwu bunker and other tourism sites in the state to save them from further dilapidation.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA), on Tourism and Entertainment to the Governor, Dr Martins Justice, who disclosed this in a statement after a visit to the Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Professor Abba Tijani, in Abuja, said the partnership would help boost tourism sector in the state.

The music legend popularly known as J. Martins who said he was received on behalf of the D-G by the Director of Museums, Mr Abdul Gimba and other Management Staff, expressed concern over the dilapidation of the former Eastern Nigeria Administrative Building, popularly known as Ojukwu Bunker.

He said that such a historic site should not be allowed to rot away, hence the determination of the Gov. Alex Otti-led Government to revamp the monument.

The SSA said that Gov. Otti was passionate about reviving not only Ojukwu bunker but other monuments in the state.

He said that he received specific instructions from Gov. Alex Otti to supervise a total overhaul of the Culture and Tourism sector in the state.

This, according to him, is to reposition the sector for tourist attraction and employment opportunities.

Martins said Gov. Otti’s administration had decided to make the tourism and hospitality industry a major revenue base of the state.

“I can assure you that in the next two to three years, you will be surprised at the level of development you will see in the state.

“And for us as a Government, we have taken up this decision and see how we can go into partnership with the Commission to revive the dilapidated historical monuments and museums in our state”, the state read.

Martins who expressed optimism that the partnership with the Federal Government would be successful, commended the NCMM team for according him a warm reception.