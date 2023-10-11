Festival: Christians, Muslims, traditionalists praying for national rebirth — Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo, Chief Gani Adams

By Dickson Omobola

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, declared that Christians, Muslims and traditionalists are praying to God for Nigeria’s rebirth.

He said this as part of the programmes for the on-going Olokun/Olosa Festival, in Lagos.

Speaking at the event held at the Oodua House, in Ikeja, Lagos, Aare Adams, who was represented by the National Assistant General Secretary of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Mrs Folakemi Banmeke, said Prayer to Almighty God is the spiritual encounter with God, adding that the programme was a content of the spirituality of God.

He said: “This is the second-day programme of the ongoing Olokun/Olosa Festival and it is purely a spiritual event with clerics coming from Christian, Muslim and traditionalists backgrounds.

“Prayer to Almighty God is one event that reflects our beliefs in the power of prayers and the unequal ability of God, the Supreme Being in all our affairs.

“With this programme, I believe that God’s blessing for national rebirth is in earnest.”