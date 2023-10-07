Femi.the.god sends inspiring message with his unique art style

By Rita Okoye

It is not uncommon to hear of artists being described by their fans and collectors as bold, audacious, daring and different. however very few artists actually live up to this reputation, and this was another one of those moments where I was determined to debunk any existing myths from all the near godlike abilities that I had heard of and seen circulating the internet about this critically acclaimed, artist known as femi.the.god. That being said, it would be a great disservice to my reputation if I were to pretend that I have never heard about femi.the.god before – because I have. But up until about four years ago when there was a sudden emergence of well-talked-about exhibitions, commissions, interviews and TEDx appearances, his name was nothing more than an echo, facelessly moving through halls of the creative industry as a quiet but prominent voice of authority.

Femi.the.god is a Lagos born multidisciplinary artist and entrepreneur whose impressive array of skills spans across forms of expression such as illustration, design, poetry and creative writing. He describes himself as a creative conduit who simply makes himself available for ideas to flow through, while he determines what artistic medium to best express them with. Femi.the.god’s art is primarily dedicated to his vision of service and preservation as he explores stories of ordinary people, documenting elements of culture with the aim of creating a legacy for generations to come, and he has famously expressed this vision through all his exhibitions so far. His fourth exhibition was a private art show and auction that took place in the heart of Lagos, and I decided to put my reporter privileges to good use and gain access to the event.

Upon my arrival at the venue of this exclusive viewing it was obvious that it was a carefully curated event that was designed for a complete immersion into the art on display, and a rich experience of the people in attendance, who I could very much count on both my hands. The people and ambience at the event were beautiful but they did not take away from the main attractions that hung in the middle of the café, surrounded by whitespace.

The pieces didn’t look like much. In fact, I felt an odd satisfaction at first glance, because they appeared rather basic and very unlike the vibrant colours and hyperrealism that we celebrate in the current world of art, so I thought that I would indeed have the opportunity to demystify this seemingly enigmatic artist, but then, I took a closer look at the simple shapes clustered in the middle of these wide slates of canvas, and I realised that something very revolutionary was going on there.

It was a drawing (it was more like an arrangement) of the city of Lagos, rendered in a medium I have never seen before, that was described simply as “craft on canvas”. From my point of view, I wasn’t just staring at a drawing of the various iconic monuments in Lagos going around a roundabout, I was looking at a story; a story that encapsulated and expressed the spirit of the city and the hopes and dreams of the people who live and thrive in it. Every building was a memory that seemed to continue along the path as each monument connected with the next one, creating an infinite loop of nostalgia. You could almost feel yourself walking around the city. The high contrast, combined with the textures of the canvas created an even more realistic effect that made the experience more impactful. But it didn’t quite stop there, because apparently, femi.the.god accompanies all his pieces with a poem that tells a short story of the art. This struck me instantly as an act of arrogant boldness because it signified that the artist was very confident that he would be able to guide a viewer through the experience with his words, rather than allow the viewer to come to their own conclusion of the meaning of the

Piece – and yet, in a strange way, this poem added positively to my experience as it opened my eyes even more to the beauties hidden inside the piece, turning the art itself into a piece of poetry. Furthermore, the diptych consisted of two pieces that appeared to be identical, except that one was rendered in black, and the other in white, as if to portray the day and night versions of the same scenarios. The curious thing, however, was even though I was sure one of them was upside-down, I couldn’t quite determine which one actually was; until I realised that the artist had created a work of art that could remain upright regardless of what orientation it hung from. Kind of like an ambigram. This of course struck me as a very compelling and impressive feat of creative genius, as it speaks to how meticulous and deeply thoughtful, femi.the.god is as an artist.

I was very much convinced at this point, but I had to get the opinion of the other attendees at the event, who didn’t hesitate to express their admiration for femi.the.god’s philosophy and art style. One collector said;

“I think Femi is a ‘darn you I’ll do my thing’ kind of artist; he is not trying to fit into any mould. And it’s quite impressive that he is sticking to his guns to create the kind of art that truly expresses his experiences and his personality the way he wants to. It’s a very audacious path to toll and he has a very audacious attitude to not trying to fit in. It’s very impressive – and very expensive but it is totally worth it”

Another collector, who was standing right next to me during the auction, expressed how he believed that femi.the.god’s storytelling was a nostalgic bridge between the forgotten past and the present, and that he believed that it would be seminal in ensuring that the youth do not forget their history as Nigerians. When I asked femi.the.god why he chose this simplistic approach towards making art and he said;

“Well like most things, art is just a language that we express our souls with. And by that definition, I don’t think any kind of expression should be considered less than others, because at the end of the day, it’s about whether you are communicating the idea or not. Also, a lot of creative people deal with the pressures of rendering their art in a style that is generally accepted as a standard of beauty, and I think that’s unfair. People should be allowed to express themselves however they can or want to. This is the only way we can foster a free exchange of ideas and not stifle the creativity of others, and so what I’m doing really, is trying to make sure that some kid here in Surulere or far away London can see my work and know that they can express their creative genius regardless of what their style is – and know that they don’t have to hide their thoughts anymore. Art isn’t just about drawing pretty pictures.”

I read an article once where femi.the.god was compared to Bruce Onabrapkeya. This comparison of course offended me greatly, until I encountered femi.the.god for myself and realised that the similarities between artists lie not just in the shared attributes of their works, but within the soul that those works are expressed from. The evening went on beautifully and the diptych sold to the highest bidder at an impressive seven figure amount. And as for me, I left the exhibition with a renewed hope that the Nigerian art scene still maintains its reputation for producing the rare breed of talent that carry the fresh, audacious and unique perspectives that we very much need.