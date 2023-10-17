Featuring in ‘Davido’s FEEL has impacted my career – Dancer, 1cloutdipson

Popular Nigerian dance sensation, 1cloutdipson, whose real names are Dipeolu Damilola Dipson, has explained the impact of featuring in FEEL, one of the tracks on Davido’s new album.

1cloutdipson has been turning heads with his immense talent in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He started dancing few years ago after he was inspired by Ayo & Teo as a young chap. Ensuring that his gift meets preparation, the chap persevered, and was tenacious about his dream to become a pacesetting dancer in the country.

While he could not afford a recording device for his practices and dances, Dipeolu Dipson borrowed phones and paid people whose devices had incredible camera resolutions to capture those moments. Cloutbaby’s driving force was that he had no fear of failure–with the full assurance that the future was bright.

1cloutdipson, a student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and only child of his parents who hail from Sagamu in Ogun State, co-founded a dance group known as City Boyz in 2021, with a group of nine friends–building the foundation for what has became a phenomenon in the dancehall across Nigeria.

After years of determination, dedication and focus on his ambition, .1cloutdipson’ career went from begging to use people’s mobile phones to record his dance moves, to being a role model, dance and lifestyle influencer, and one who created dance steps to light up Davido’s latest album.

“The experience creating the dance for FEEL, a song by Davido, was really unbelievable and crazy because I was not expecting to work with Davido this year or even any time soon. So when Davido offered the project at first, honestly I was short of words I can’t even explain or express how I felt that moment but trust me, I was one of the happiest, if not the happiest person on earth”, 1cloutdipson sajid in a question and answer session.

“And I knew at that moment that project was going to change my career forever and I had to put my all in it because it was a song from his upcoming album, which was definitely going to be a huge success. So, I felt so blessed to be part of the project”.

As Dipeolu Dipson’s profile was rising in the industry, the world was watching closely. The dance prodigy has become a global brand. According to him, he currently charges “two million naira a month for endorsement and N20 million for one year”.

1cloutdipson explained the significance of his appearance and insisted that the purpose of his dance group creating content on social media is to inspire the next generation for success.

“As a dance sensation the way you dress is how you’ll be addressed you need to look presentable and good looking so it can match your style and self marketing The motive has always been to inspire the younger generation and also let the world to world know that the dance industry is the next big thing and also to make money and live a better life,” 1cloutdipson stated.