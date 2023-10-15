FCTA: Tinubu, Wike hailed over creation of Civil Service Commission, TSA Exit

File image of President Tinubu (right) and the FCT Minister, Wike.

By Omeiza Ajayi

Serving and retired directors of the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA have commended President Bola Tinubu and Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike for the establishment of FCT Civil Service Commission, Women Affairs Secretariat and exiting the FCT Administration from the Treasury Single Account TSA.

Wike had last Friday announced a presidential approval pulling the FCTA from the Treasury Single Account TSA, effectively paving way for his administration to utilize the territory’s Internally Generated Revenue IGR for the development of the nation’s capital.

He also disclosed that the President approved the creation of a Mandate Secretariat for Women Affairs and the FCT Civil Service Commission to allow for staff career progression.

Reacting to the developments, League of Serving and Retired FCTA Directors, through its Chairman, Mr. Lukman Eromosele, lauded the president and Wike “for recording the landmark administrative reforms to reposition the FCTA bureaucracy for unprecedented physical and human development.”

They expressed delight and gratitude to the duo for their courage, foresight and political will to effect “this far-reaching financial and structural reforms in barely two months”, saying it would definitely take the FCT to an enviable level of development.

Eromosele who particularly lauded the decision to establish the Commission said unlike some of the retirees who left the service without the opportunity of progressing beyond the directorate cadre in the service, his serving colleagues, and those to come after them, are now blessed with the opportunity of becoming even Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

“The President and the FCT Minister have done very well by seeing the imperative and taking the bull by the horns in making the FCT Civil Service Commission operational within a record period of barely two months.

“Even though, some of us missed out because certain people in power could not muster the boldness and courage to establish this Commission for us, I am indeed very delighted for those of my colleagues who are still in the service, including those who will enter the service later

.

“With Wike, the things we prayed and fasted for for years without results are happening with ease in record time of his exemplary leadership.

“Staff no more have reasons to complain but give their utmost best because their career progression limit has been extended and their future is now assured. No more stagnation and delayed promotions.”

Appealing to the Minister to look further into issues surrounding staff welfare, including the staff Cooperatives, he revealed that more than 87 percent of the staff live outside the FCT and should be properly accommodated, as well as given access to land, which is their only resource.

“There is no doubt that this will, in no small measure, boost staff confidence, ensure satisfaction, improve staff welfare, thus resulting into high productivity, all for the benefit of FCT residents and all Nigerians”, he said.

Commenting on the pullout from TSA, Eromosele stated that it would make available funds from its huge Internally Generated Revenue which would be ploughed back into infrastructural development and service provision, making the era of abandoned projects in Abuja a thing of the past.

He therefore called on residents and staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration to give the President, the Minister and his team the maximum support to implement their laudable policies and programmes to better the lives of residents and Nigerians.

END