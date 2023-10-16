Fashion to me is a lifestyle – designer, Kennedy Ofubu

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fashion is fast moving from the contemporary to the extraordinary and one uptown designer who understands this evolution in its entirety is none other than Ofubu Oluwadamilare Kennedy, the brain behind a brand known as Calm Down Inc.

Ofubu made his mark through his craft and art as a street artistic director, running street-wear clothing that has defined the lifestyle of the upwardly mobile population within and outside Nigeria.

While evolving his own style crafted in pure art, Ofubu has created a niche for himself, big enough for other African designers to emulate while his top notch clientele soar, both in quantity and quality

” I’m more interested in promoting a lifestyle with my brand. That is the inspiration behind the Calm Down Inc. It’s not just fashion for me but a lifestyle,” he says.

Kennedy Ofubu grew up in Lagos, which is known for its haute Couture and lavish lifestyles. As a child, this left an imprint on his juvenile artistic DNA which found a means of expression in his adult life

Recalling his childhood, he revealed how he was unanimously voted the best dressed kid in his neighborhood and school, adding that his dress sense rubbed off on his family members.

His Calm Down Inc has won the hearts of trend setters like Lanre Typical, an international show promoter, Afrobeats artist, Bad Boy Timz, Africa’s leading stylist, Swanky Jerry, social media influencer, Biesloaded, another Afrobeats star, Zlatan Ibile and as well as many other entertainers who see his brand as an emblem of African renaissance in fashion and art

It is no surprise, that the works of Kennedy and Calm Down Inc soon spread across from Africa to Asia and beyond.

According to Kennedy, it is his dream to build the biggest street-wear brand in the world. And the talented entrepreneur isn’t far from the goal. As the Artistic Director of Calm Down Inc, he oversees the creative process of designing and producing clothes that lovers of street-wear fashion crave for.

Armed with a degree in Economics from the University of Ilorin, he oversees the day-to-day operations of the business and ensures that the brand breaks even always.

With branches in Lagos and Dubai, Calm Down Inc has one has one Supreme mantra, “Luxury must be comfortable.” Their recent collection, Substance, is a testament to the fact.

Though his wears are tagged luxury, his target audience is able to afford them readily without breaking the bank.

Ofubu has shown his artistry and craftmanship as a genius designer, fusing Luxury, Quality and Comfort into affordable one product, shaping the lifestyle of many across the globe