Family petitions Makinde, CP over threat to life in Oyo

Makinde

By Laolu Elijah

A family of late Ade Adesope, a poultry farmer, has petitioned Governor Seyi Makinde of the Oyo State and the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adebola Hamzat, alleging threat to its life, over property of the deceased.

The petition, by the family lawyer, A. A. Saka, claimed the property and farms belonging to the family at Zone 8, Oorelope Estate, Olomi area, Ibadan, were allegedly being destroyed.

While pleading with the governor and the CP, the lawyer alleged that a nearby church had instigated some people in the community to put family members’ lives and their properties in serious danger.

The petition prompted by an alleged attack on the poultry and pig farms of the Adesopes on Thursday, October 5, 2023, read in part “Previous petitions included those of August 17 and 18, 2022 and that of November 21, 2022. The latter petition was occasion by the physical attack allegedly suffered by the family on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

“We decided to write this petition in form of ‘Safe our Souls’ as the latest attack is about the third time. And they are doing so in spite of the fact that the matter is already before the court.