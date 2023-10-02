Family of four electrocuted in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

A family of four in the Dinyavo area of Jalingo, Taraba state capital, has been electrocuted.

The incident, which reportedly happened at around 11a.m. on Monday, has left residents of the area in sorrow.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, Superintendent Abdullahi Usman, who confirmed the incident, said the fatalities was as a result of power surge.

According to him, “At about 11a.m., (today), information received from reliable sources revealed that a house located at Dinyavoh area of Jalingo was on fire.

“Detectives from GRA division Taraba Command were deployed to the scene. On arrival, it was discovered that a family of four were found lying with burns all over their body suspected to be from electrocution.

“The victims are Mr. Remond Ofonbuk, 44; Mrs Mfonbong Remond; Heven Remond, male, 15, and First Remond, female, aged 13 years.

“Information has it that as power was restored, the transformer serving the area blew up and many houses within the neighbourhood experienced high electric voltage, which led to the fire outbreak that inflicted burns on the victims.

“However, detectives evacuated the victims to FMC Jalingo for treatment, but they were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

He further said the corpses had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy, while investigation has commenced to ascertain the real cause of the incident.