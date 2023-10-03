Family of 4 electrocuted in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—A family of four in the Dinyavo area of Jalingo, Taraba State, have been electrocuted.

The incident, which reportedly happened around 11 am., yesterday, has left residents of the area in sorrow.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, Abdullahi Usman, who confirmed the incident, said the fatalities were a result of a suspected power surge.

According to him: “At about 1100hrs on 2/10/2023, information received from a reliable source revealed that a house located at Dinyavoh area of Jalingo was on fire.

“Detectives from GRA division Taraba command were deployed to the scene. On arrival, it was discovered that a family of four were found lying with burns all over their body suspected to be electrocution.

“The victims are Mr. Remond Ofonbuk, M’ 44, Mrs. Mfonbong Remond F’, Hevean Remond M’ 15yrs and First Remond F’ 13yrs old.

“Information has it that as power was restored, the transformer in the area blew up and many houses within the neighbourhood experienced high electric voltage which led to the fire outbreak that inflicted burns on the victims.

“However, detectives evacuated the victims to FMC Jalingo for treatment but they were confirmed dead by the medical doctor at the FMC.”

He added that the corpse of the victims had been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy while investigation has commenced to ascertain the real cause of the incident.