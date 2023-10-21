Eyes on Mba as he begins ‘New Enugu City’

•Flags off construction of 71 roads, new gateway to North Central

By Robert Ugwu

Thursday, 19th October will be fondly remembered by the people of Enugu for a very long time, as Governor Peter Mbah kick-started his 10,000km of road agenda with the flag-off of the construction/reconstruction of 71 roads in the state capital, construction of 40km Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu-Neke-Ikem road, and the New Enugu City.

For so long, Enugu city roads have dilapidated and, in many cases, become too small for the volume of traffic that flows through them. From Coal Camp to Awkunanaw, Trans-Ekulu, Uwani, Maryland, GRA, New Haven, Asata, Thinkers Corner, Abakpa, Emene, Iva Valley, and even Independence Layout, Enugu’s seat of power, the story is the same. That being the case, the state of rural roads is best left to imagination.

Flagging off 71 urban roads

It was therefore not surprising that the people trouped out in their numbers at the flag-off of the construction of the 2km Premier Layout road, which equally marked the symbolic flag-off of 70 other urban roads that will be delivered by December, latest. Housing many popular estates like Goshen and state-of-the-art mansions, the Premier Layout road, which is to be handled by IDC Construction Ltd, has been a source of tears to residents. But not anymore.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mbah said: “This flag-off symbolises the commencement of the construction of 71 roads in Enugu urban areas. This is consistent with the promise we made to the people of Enugu State. We are providing the highest quality of roads. We are going to ensure that you are not going to have open drainage so that you will have pedestrian parts well paved and you will have streetlights.

“These 71 roads, as identified in the first phase, will be completed between now and December. The funds for these roads have been secured. So, there is no reason the contactors will not complete these roads as and when due.

“We are not going to entertain any variation, any delay or time overrun because the funds will be provided and we will ensure that we put in place a close monitor to ensure not only that the standards we have agreed are met, but also that the time lines are met strictly”.

Speaking, the Council Chairman of Enugu South LGA, Barr. Robinson Nkwuo, said, “construction of 71 urban roads in a swoop is unprecedented in our clime and the people are very grateful and happy because we have a governor, who is driven by his abiding passion to make Enugu State one of the best”.

On his part, a former Council Chairman of Enugu North and renowned community leader, Barr. Hon. Emeka Edeh, and the incumbent, Emeka Onunze, said the governor had wiped away the tears of people of the area and the state capital generally.

“We have cried and suffered for years. But you have come to wipe our tears. Besides the roads, you promised us pipe-borne water in Enugu city in 180 days and everyone sees that it is already manifesting”, Edeh said.

Enugu breathes with new Enugu City

To the people of the state, a New Enugu city is long overdue, as the famous Coal City is already choking with population explosion, aging and obsolete infrastructure. Many have opined that landmark projects such as the New State Secretariat should have been located outside the city centre to decongest the Coal City. Thus flag-off the construction of a 10,000-hectre New Enugu City, starting with the 17km dual carriageway, feeder roads and other infrastructure off the Enugu-Abakaliki road by PRODA, came as a sigh of relief.

According to Mbah, the project being handled by China Communication and Construction Company, is one of the major steps to returning Enugu to its number position.

“This event brings us closer to one of the goals we expressed to you during our campaign that Enugu State is going to be the premier destination for investment, business, living and tourism. The New Enugu City promises to rub shoulders with any other great city in the world.

“We are going to start with the first phase of about 26km2, which will be delivered in 24 months. This will warehouse three islands – the Happy Island, the Vitality Bay, and the Innovation Park. All of these islands are designed with first-class city features in mind.

All the things that we experience when we travel overseas, Dubai, Singapore, to other major cities in the world, is what we are about to bring to you here in Enugu State because we believe you deserve nothing but the best.

“We are going to have a dedicated power project, central sewage system, while public utilities will be centralised, and it is going to be provided by the government. We are going to have access to a high-speed internet in this new city, there’s hardly anything you find in any modern smart city that you won’t find in this city”, Mbah explained.

Leaders of the host communities and LGA, including Emeka, Nnam for Akpugo in Nkanu West and Council Chairman of Enugu East, Hon. Livinus Anike, pledged total support for the project.

“Our joys know no bounds. Your speed is uncommon. You are indeed a talk and do governor”, Anike said.

A new gateway to the North Central

From the New Enugu City project, Governor Mbah headed to Amankanu Development Centre at Owo where it was streams of emotions as he flagged of the construction of the Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu-Neke-Ikem dual carriageway. The people of the area likened themselves to a forgotten people, but said that God actually reserved and had now remembered them through Mbah.

A businessman and notable community leader in Ubahu community, Hon. Ndubuisi Agbo, captured the people’s story of deprivation and what the road meant to the people of the area.

“We had once told you that there was a certain woman in labour, who had complications. But because there was no road, her husband carried her in a wheelbarrow from Ubahu to Owo Junction, while a nurse held the drip from. You were so pained by the story. You said you would do this road. So, this day will be engraved in the hearts of the people of this area and Nkanu East. You said you would do this road. Today, as governor, you are keeping the promise”.

The road is also significant to the people of Isi-Uzo in many ways after many decades of neglect by successive federal and state administrations. The Council Chairman of Isi-Uzo, Hon. Obiora Obeagu, said: “Today is indeed a historic day for the people of Isi-Uzo. I could recall what you said during the campaign season. You said that Isi-Uzo people and Owo people are one people. You promises to open up our rural areas and create economic opportunities for our people. Today, we are witnessing this come true. You are a promise keeper. You have given us that sense of belonging and we will forever remain grateful and continue to support your government”.

But to the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs, and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih, women of the state are the greatest beneficiaries of Mbah’s projects.

”It is always painful that after harvesting our crops, we do not usually see a good access road to transport our produce to the market. Even those customers, who will manage to come into our farms will underprice our produce because of the stress they went through accessing this area. So, for us, this is a new dawn”.

The traditional ruler of Mbulu Owo, Igwe Okeke Arum, went memory lane, saying: “We the people of this area were rejected, but equally reserved us. God reserved us to develop Enugu State. To the glory of God, that road we used to ply with bicycle from here to Obollo Afor will now be dualised from today”.

The Council Chairman of Nkanu East LGA and Chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the Association of Local Government on Nigeria, Hon. Sidney Okechukwu Edeh, thanked the governor for offering to pay 60 per cent of cost of any capital development projects undertaken by teach of the 17 local government councils.

Speaking, Mbah said the Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu-Neke-Ikem dual serve as a gateway to the North Central and also open up the rural areas along that corridor.

“Our people living around this area are likely agrarian. Recall also that we said we were going to unlock our rural economy and the best way to do that is to ensure that we have access roads to our farmlands and we will also create special economic zones in our rural areas. We believe that our rural dwellers cannot be left”.

Mbah said the road would be completed in 18 months.

Although it is too early in the day to judge, Mbah, so far, is delivering on his campaign promises.