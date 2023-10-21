Exploring importance of AI in ophthalmic practice in Nigeria

…As Viewpoint Specialist Eye Centres clock 10

By Prisca Sam-Duru

To the average Nigerian, the mention of Artificial Intelligence, AI, means some kind of machine that is here to take over people’s jobs. That’s the myth that has been created around AI. But Professor Bola Adekoya from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, rebuts that belief, noting that even if that will happen, it’s not anytime soon.

Prof Adekoya pointed out that it’s still humans that feed the AI with data and instructions needed to guide it, so there’s no way it can become more relevant than humans. She said we need AI these days as humans are unable to assess/process the data available otherwise, humans will continue to struggle through cumbersome tasks. AI, she noted, can invigilate exams, answer the door, and do a lot of jobs including helping doctors diagnose ailments, analyze data, drug discovery, personalized medicine, etc.

While delivering a Lecture titled, ‘Artificial Intelligence in Eye Care: What You Need to Know’, at an event marking the 10th anniversary of ViewPoint Specialist Eye Centres, held last week in Lagos, Prof Adekoya also declared that AI helps in centralized patient information, especially in group practice. The machine is also very necessary in keeping electronic patients’ records as the usual manual style of documenting patients’ information has many disadvantages which include loss of case files.

AI she states further, helps to monitor patients even to the grassroots stressing that the machine is helpful during screening programs. “Most glaucoma patients lost their vision during the Covid pandemic due to lack of adequate monitoring,” she added, revealing that “Even glaucoma that is said to be incurable may become curable in the future owing to the advanced technology involving AI.”

“We are now in the world of artificial intelligence in ophthalmology. In everything we come in contact with, every sector in our society; finance, entertainment, even politics, we have AI there. So also, we have AI in the health sector. And it helps us in so many ways because of the high number of people with eye conditions, or diseases, and because we have limited material and human resources. “So with the incorporation of AI with human personnel, we are able to deliver cost-effective services to our teeming population in a faster, more efficient, more accurate manner,” Prof Adekoya stated.

She further explained that “we need AI today because there is so much eye data that we have out there that we are not able to process, even if we are able to process it, we may not have the time and resources. But when we incorporate AI, processing and monitoring our patients is made easier, especially for those in rural areas.”

What informed the choice of theme for the 10th-anniversary celebration of the eye centre according to Chairman of Viewpoint Specialist Eye Centres, David Saula, is because of the development in the world today which made it necessary for the practice to adapt to the changing trends in the practice of eye care. He added that “the impact of AI in eye care, makes its place certainly an indispensable one.”

Dr. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, one of the Directors of ViewPoint Specialist Eye Centres, in her presentation, took guests through the history of the Specialist Eye Centers as a group practice in Nigeria, its rapid growth, and how the Centres have impacted a teeming population of individuals with diverse eye conditions.

Also, Kunle Adeyemo who stood in for Lateef Awojobi, 10th Chairman, ICAN Ikorodu spoke on the “Benefits of Group Practice in Eye Care”. Adeyemo in his presentation, harped on the huge importance of group practice describing it as an effective strategy for meeting the evolving demands of an increasingly health sector. According to him, the idea of group practice takes care of risk sharing, pooled capital because medical equipment is very expensive, etc.

Highlight of the occasion was the grand finale of the 2nd edition of the Ogundipe Memorial Essay Writing competition for students of Baptist High School Obanikoro, Lagos. The essay competition was sponsored by the family of renowned English scholar and author of the Brighter Grammar series, Late Ma Phebean Ogundipe.

In the Junior Category, Ademakin Abiodun, Abeke Rebecca, and Akang Emmanuel took 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions respectively while Ameh Onyowo, Ligali Oluwatosin, and Agada Martina came 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in the Senior category.

Engr. Femi Ogundipe, son of the late Phebean Ogundipe who was a judge, commended the students for their great ideas but complained that there were lots of spelling and grammatical errors in their essays. He then spoke about the beauty of education and importance of paying attention to the English language. The students all received book prizes courtesy of the Ogundipe Foundation.

There was also an eye quiz that tested individuals on how much they knew about the eyes. Majority got the questions correctly and were all rewarded with gift items.