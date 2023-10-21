Excitement as prominent clerics storm TREM’s annual conference for Jesus Nov 19-26

By Ishola Balogun

The much-expected annual Kingdom Life World Conference organised by The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) is here again with a spark of excitement, love, compassion and relief.

The 8-day event which is scheduled to hold between November 19 and 26, 2023 at the headquarters of the church in Gbagada, Lagos has as its theme – JESUS. Like it is known for, the event will attract anointed servants of God from various ministries in the country and around the world.

The unique feature of this year’s event which is more than ever before, spiritually and theologically packed, will offer full time fellowship, impartations, miracles, signs and wonders for all.

The hosts, Dr. Mike Okonkwo, a renowned man of God whose life has impacted millions around the world and wife, Bishop Mrs Peace Okonkwo have reiterated that the 2023 conference will record life changing testimonies and landmark achievements, adding that like similar conference in the past, it will attract anointed servants of God, prominent and proven men and women of God from various ministries in Nigeria and other African nations, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Philippines, Germany and other parts of the world.

Notable among the Nigerian speakers who have been of tremendous blessing to the conference in the past were late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, of the Church of God Mission, Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor of Word of Life Bible Church, Dr. Felix Omobude of New Covenant Ministries, Bishop Francis Wale Oke of Sword of the Spirit Ministry, Bishop Simeon Okah, Flock of Christ, among others.

Also, from other countries we have had Bishop Charles Agyin Asare from Ghana, Rev. Tudor Bismark from Zimbabwe, Pastor Tim Storrey, Dr. Mensa Otabil from Ghana Dr. Richard Ford, Dr. Greg & Cyndi Romine, Dr. Jerry Wolcson all from the United States of America.

The conference has continued to grow annually with participants numbering between 12,000 and 40,0000 in each service.

Speaking on the 2023 theme “JESUS”, the chairman of the Planning Committee, Reverend Chinedu Nkere said: “we have a very exciting theme, like never before, JESUS. I haven’t attended any program with that Theme. Yes, in most Conferences, we talk about Jesus, but being the Theme, I haven’t seen that before.

“So, we have the most influential name that has ever lived, as the Theme of this year’s Conference; that is so powerful. Incidentally, it’s the 33rd anniversary of KLWC and the Theme is the man who lived for 33 years, and His impact is still being felt.

“I discovered that TREMites all over the world are excited about the Conference and the theme, like never before. This is seen in their actions, their interest in the outfits, posts on Social Media platforms, among others.

Pastor Nkere who is also the Zonal Pastor of TREM Lagos Zone 7 Churches and a member of the TREM Management Council stated that this year’s KLWC, will be mind-blowing in terms of quality of the Word, signs and wonders, adding that you cannot call or be associated with the name, JESUS and not be transformed. I want to encourage everyone to come believing. Jesus said, “All things are possible, to them that believe.

“When we say the mother of all conferences, we simply mean that Kingdom Life World Conference has come of age and has produced or given birth to several other conferences, locally and globally, not only in TREM, but in other ministries. As you are aware, several other Pastors, Heads of Churches and Ministries submit to The Presiding Bishop. So, when we come for Kingdom Life, we have opportunities to learn; and when we go back to our locations, we reproduce what we have learnt…

“Another reason, I would say, for that description, is that Kingdom Life World Conference is a leading global and live-changing Conference that has been there consistently for 33 years and still counting; and it just keeps getting bigger, better and stronger, by the grace of God.

“We are engaging people at the grassroots, beginning with TREMites. The massive buy during the first PRE-KLWC Sunday we had across our churches in September 2023, was mind-blowing, with all kinds of creativity from our people.

“Another point is that we shall be having the greatest onsite attendance since the covid 19 experience. From statistics, our attendance and participation have been on the increase in the last two years recovering from covid 19.

“However, this year, we have noticed more interest in onsite attendance than the last two years. I am aware that some zones are making serious transportation arrangements to have their delegates onsite.

Nkere said the speakers for this year’s conference are unique and anointed, adding as the names of the Speakers keep unfolding, the excitement keeps increasing. Also, some of the music ministers, particularly for the Zamar Concert, will be making their first appearance.

“Truth is that KLWC 2023 has something to offer everyone; young and old, fair or dark, educated or otherwise. In fact, businessmen have great opportunities to expose their businesses during the Conference. For the first time ever, we shall be having a “Trade Fair” on the Saturday of the Conference. This is apart from the Commercial Centre that will run throughout the Conference. The idea is for companies and business owners to showcase their products and services, so that further engagements can continue, even after the Conference. That is awesome,” he said.

According to Nkere, the committee is working hard to ensure that every participant in the Conference has an unforgettable experience.