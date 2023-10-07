Excitement as Etinosa, Nosa Rex storm London to host Edo festival, awards show

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia alongside actor-turned-skit maker Nosa Rex have been announced as hosts of this year’s Edo Festival and Awards in London, the United Kingdom.

The festival, which is the 13th edition, is billed to hold on November 4, at the prestigious Oasis Banqueting Suite in London. It will honour several actors and entertainment juggernauts worldwide.

Both Etinosa and Nosa have enjoyed flourishing careers in Nollywood.

While Etinosa is known for her unconventional roles in independent films, skits and her love for her culture, Nosa is celebrated for his powerful performances in movies as well as his consistence as an actor and skit maker.

The Edo Festival and Awards are organized by Ambassador JJ Barry Conglomerate, who described the hosts as actors with selfless performing wills.

“Actress Etinosa and Nosa Rex have been called Edo Tom and Jerry because of the confrontational roles they play in movies where it seems they are at loggerheads, but in real life, they are inseparable best friends,” says Barry.

For the organiser, having these due as hosts this year is because they are some of the most prominent faces of Edo in the entertainment industry and have always put Edo on the map.

Barry is confident that the actors are both recognized locally and internationally with their broad audience and fans worldwide. “The people can’t wait to see them do their thing. I am thrilled to have them on board.”

According to Barry, the event was borne out of the need to export Edo’s rich cultural heritage to the outside world.

He sees the festival as a great avenue to unite all Edo sons and daughters in the diaspora under one roof to export, celebrate and preserve the culture of the Edo people.

“It is like the Christmas of Edo period in diaspora, not only in London alone because people come from Canada and Europe to attend,” Barry added.

With the British government, Virgin Atlantic and other multinational establishments based in the UK and Nigeria supporting this event, Barry has rolled up his sleeves for November like no other.

On her part, the trending movie producer of “Unusual Arrangement”, Etinosa took to her social media handles to express excitement, announcing some perks like Best Edo Attire winning a free return ticket and her movie entitled ‘unusual Arrangement’ on YouTube which is a family drama mixed with a good dose of comedy centred on a cheating man and an understanding wife.

Speaking about what inspired the Edo festival and award show, Etinosa enthused: “For years, I have heard about and also attended once, the Edo Festival and Awards. I am thrilled to host it this year.”

The Edo Festival and Awards in London is the biggest Edo gathering outside Nigeria.

“It is, for this reason, I feel so honoured to be chosen to host this year’s edition alongside my on-screen arch nemesis in comedy, Nosa Rex aka Babarex,” added Etinosa.

While anticipating to see her brothers, sisters, and fans in the diaspora, the actress hopes to put her best foot forward in making the show a remarkable one.